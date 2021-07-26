Kokomi is one of the next characters releasing Genshin Impact as part of the Inazuma update. However, several leaks have detailed Kokomi’s Everything we know about Genshin Impact’s Kokomi talents, weapon, and abilities.

While Genshin Impact players are currently diving into the feudal region of Inazuma, the game’s leakers have been incredibly busy. Not only do we have information on Baal (Raiden Shogun), we also have a detailed showcase of Sangonomiya Kokomi. Kokomi is an upcoming 5-Star Catalyst user who loves to bombard her enemies with ranged Hydro attacks.

MiHoYo officially showcased Kokomi back in the Version 2.0 Special Program, but recent Genshin Impact beta leaks have revealed even more details. Whether you’re looking to save your hard-earned Primogems for the upcoming 5-Star Hyrdo character or just want to see how Kokomi performs, then you want to check out her abilities and overall playstyle.

Kokomi release date Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give Kokomi an official release date, but that hasn’t stopped people from taking an educated guess. In fact, many fans believe Kokomi will release later in the 2.1 update, which would put her directly after both Sayaka and Sara.

Renowned leaker, Genshin Report, also believes that Baal will likely be introduced on either October 13th or November 24th. It would make sense then that Kokomi would release in September.

Kokomi weapon

As stated earlier, Kokomi is a 5-Star Catalyst user who uses ranged Hydro attacks to bombard her foes into submission. Her official weapon is called Fumetsu Gekka, which appears to be tailored around healing the user.

The official description for Kokomi’s weapon is as follows: “A string of lovely jasper from the deep sea. They Shine with a pure radiance like that of the moon, and just as ever distant.”

Kokomi abilities

Thanks to the recent Genshin Impact 2.1 beta, we now have a number of details for Kokomi’s abilities. In fact, Honey Impact has given a breakdown of her Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Normal Attack: The Shape of Water

Normal Attack: Kokomi performs three consecutive ranged attacks that take on the form of fish, dealing Hydro DMG to any foes that get caught.

Charged Attack: Kokomi consumes some of her stamina and unleashes an AoE blast of hydro directly in front of her.

Plunging Attack: While airborne Kokomi plunges towards the ground, dealing AoE Hyrdro damage to all nearby enemies upon impact.

Kokomi Elemental Skill: Kurage’s Oath

Kokomi summons Bake-Kurage, which heals all her allies and deals Hydro damage to all enemies within range. The damage dealt is based around Kokomi’s max health, meaning you’ll want to increase this 5-Star support’s HP if you wish to deal huge amounts of burst.

Kokomi Elemental Burst: Kaijin Ceremony

Kokomi Summons the mighty Watatsumi, dealing huge amounts of Hydro damage to all surrounding enemies. All of Kokomi’s Normal, Charged, and Elemental Skill deals more damage based on her Max HP.

If that wasn’t enough, the 5-Star Catalyst user can also heal nearby allies when any Normal all or Charged attacks hit enemies.

Kokomi leaks

The latest details come from renowned leaker, @abc64, who has uploaded a video of Kokomi’s Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst. While miHoYo may change the animations and values of Kokomi’s kit, the video above does give us a glimpse at how the 5-Star Hydro support will play upon her official release.

