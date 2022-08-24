How to get Genshin Impact Sumeru artifacts: Deepwood Memories & Gilded Dreams

Genshin Impact is getting two new artifact sets with Sumeru’s launch, Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams. Here’s how they work, where you can unlock them, and who you should consider using them on.

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 finally marks the launch of Sumeru. While everyone is focusing on the new region and its enemies, or perhaps the three new characters in Tighnari, Collei, and Dori, the new artifact sets are nothing to scoff at.

Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams are here to give players an edge as they tinker around with Dendro and its Reactions. Here’s what each artifact set does, who uses it best, and where you need to go to unlock them in Genshin Impact.

New Genshin Impact artifacts for Sumeru

Deepwood Memories

Deepwood Memories is Genshin Impact’s first Dendro-specific artifact set ⁠— which is fitting given Version 3.0 marked the release of Tighnari and Collei too.

Its 2-Piece Set boosts Dendro DMG, while in a 4-Piece Set Deepwood Memories will shred a target’s Dendro RES after hitting them with an Elemental Skill or Burst. This can also be triggered if the character isn’t on field, making it a great choice for Collei, who spends minimal time on the field and has great Dendro application.

HoYoverse Collei’s great Dendro application makes her a prime candidate for Deepwood Memories.

Gilded Dreams

Gilded Dreams might be ready to contest some of Genshin Impact’s ironed on supportive artifact sets like Noblesse Oblige or Emblem of Severed Fate.

The 2-Piece Set boosts Elemental Mastery, which is simple enough. However the 4-Piece Set for Gilded Dreams buffs allies based on their Elemental Type after triggering an Elemental Reaction.

If they share an element with the holder, they get an ATK buff. If they don’t share an element, they get an Elemental Mastery buff. It will count all characters in your party (both in single player and Co-Op) to give the buffs, and it can also activate while the holder is off-field.

Any user of Noblesse Oblige or Emblem of Severed Fate could probably see some great use out of Gilded Dreams, and you can build your comp around getting more ATK or Elemental Mastery depending on who your Main DPS is. It’s a truly flexible set.

HoYoverse Nilou’s leaked kit looks to synergize really well with the Gilded Dreams artifact set in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain in Sumeru

Players will be able to unlock the Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams artifacts from the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment in Genshin Impact. It’s one of the easiest locations to get to within Sumeru, and potentially one of the first waypoints you’ll unlock outside of The Chasm.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Domain.

Reach Adventure Rank 22 or above, or complete Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom” Navigate to Sumeru and Gandha Hill, just on the outskirts of The Chasm. Interact with the Domain, which is carved into the mountain side. You should now have access to the Domain of Bless: Seven Senses to get the two artifacts, and you can freely teleport back to the Domain at any time.

You need to challenge the Domain on a high enough level to get guaranteed five-star Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams artifacts. If you’re grinding for your Dendro characters too, be sure to look out for the newly added Goblet main stat, Dendro DMG Boost.