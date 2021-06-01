Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo event: translations, Unusual Hilichurl locations & rewards - Dexerto

Mimi Tomo is the latest event offering sweet rewards in Genshin Impact, but it’s not as easy as you’d imagine – there are a few steps to it, including translating the Hilichurl language and locating the Unusual Hilichurl.

Upon picking up the quest from Katheryne after hitting Adventure Rank 20, you meet Ella Musk. While she may look like a child, don’t be fooled: she’s actually a scholar of Hilichurlian linguistics and studies the monsters’ native tongue intensively.

She tasks you with helping her to locate and speak to willing Hilichurls in an effort to understand their language more and find the elusive Unusual Hilichurl. While this may sound like a breeze, it takes translating and carrying out certain tasks across seven days to finish.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo day 1

Day one of the Mimi Tomo request takes you to Starsnatch Cliff in Mondstadt. Once you’ve found the friendly Hilichurl, it’ll ask you for Mita movo lata which translates roughly to “meat water.” This is an easy one but if you’ve not guessed it yet, it’s asking for fish so either a Fish, Frog, Crab, or some Shrimp Meat will do.

Next, you’ll be sent to Guili Plains in Liyue where you’ll get another request from a monster. This time, you need to go to a marked location and defeat two waves of Treasure Hoarders – easy!

Advertisement

Once that’s done, the enemy will give you a time and place where the Unusual Hilichurl spawns, but you’ll have to decipher the language first. “Unta nunu” means “late night” so head over to the Windrise Statue of the Seven at 00:00 to encounter and fight the foe.

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 6x Hero’s Wit, Embroidered Lantern: Lofty Grandeur blueprint

Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo day 2

A new day means a new Mimi Tomo task! Head to Minlin in Liyue and speak to the Hilichurl. It’ll ask you to defeat two waves of Geovishap before giving you the location of the next friendly foe.

Teleport to Dragonspine in Mondstadt and again, the monster will task you with beating up some baddies. Send the three waves of Treasure Hoarders packing and it’ll tell you “Unta mosi dada” which means “from lunch until just before sunset.”

Advertisement

Show up at Liyue Harbor between 12:00 and 18:00 and you’ll find the Unusual Hilichurl.

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 60,000 Mora, Embroidered Curtains blueprint

Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo day 3

For day three, go to Starfell Valley in Mondstadt and find the Hilichurl. Beat two waves of Abyss Mages for it and it’ll tell you where the next monster is waiting.

Travel to Qiongji Estuary in Liyue and this time, you’ll need to give it an item relating to “Celi lata.” This means “cold light source” and can be either a Luminescent Spine, Magical Crystal Chunk, Small Lamp Grass, Crystal Core, Crystal Chunk, or a Loach Pearl.

The creature will tell you “Unta nunu” again which, if you forgot, means “late night” so show up at Stormbearer Mountains in Mondstadt at 00:00 to find the Unusual Hilichurl.

Advertisement

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 6x Hero’s Wit, Silk Curtains: Fetching the Sanguine Sky blueprint

Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo day 4

Bishui Plain, Liyue is your first destination for the day. Speak to the friendly enemy and it’ll ask you for “Gusha celi boya” – AKA a red plant. Hand it either a Valberry, Tomato, Jueyun Chili, Flaming Flower Stamen, Carrot, Silk Flower, Windwheel Aster, or a Snapdragon.

It’ll send you to Windwail Highland in Mondstadt where another Hilichurl and request are waiting. The monster wants a “Lata Boya sada” so give it a “blue solid” object like a Noctilucous Jade, Magical Crystal Chunk, Starconch, Starsilver, Loach Pearl, or a Crystal Chunk.

Advertisement

Read More: How to set up 2FA in Genshin Impact

Like with day two, you’ll be told “unta mosi dada” so head over to the Stone Gate in Liyue between 12:00 and 18:00 to find the Unusual Hilichurl.

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 60,000 Mora, Floral Screen: Jade and Gold blueprint

Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo day 5

Day five sends you to Windwail Highland, Mondstadt where you need to locate and defeat two waves of Treasure Hoarders for the creature, who then tells you to go to Bishui Plain in Liyue.

Once you’ve found the Hilichurl here, it’ll ask you to give it a “kucha gusha” – better known as a seed – so hand it a Dandelion Seed, Almond, Wheat, Rice, or a Pinecone to complete its request.

It’ll tell you “mosi aba nunu” which means “from after sunset until late night” so teleport to Tianqiu Valley in Liyue between 18:00 and 00:00 to find and fight the Unusual Hilichurl.

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 6x Hero’s Wit, Thundering Heavens Drum blueprint

Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo day 6

On the last day, head to Cape Oath, Mondstadt and find the friendly Hilichurl. It asks for “upano” which literally translates to “up.” Give it a Luminescent Spine, Crystal Core, Fowl, Dandelion Seed, or Butterfly Wings and it’ll send you to the next monster.

Travel to the next foe in Minlin, Liyue and defeat the two waves of Fatui Harbingers at the marked location. Once you’ve whooped their behinds, you’ll be given the time of day and location for the Unusual Hilichurl.

Read More: Best Eula Genshin Impact build

“Unta mosi dada“means “late afternoon” so show up at Cape Oath again to find the elusive enemy.

Rewards: 60 Primogems, 60,000 Mora, Tasseled Lantern: Deck the Streets blueprint

Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo day 7

Details for day seven have yet to be revealed. We will update this as soon as we know.