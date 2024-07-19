Genshin Impact fans spot Attack on Titan & Skyrim references in Summertide Scales and Tales

The Genshin Impact Summertide Scales and Tales event is live and players have already discovered Attack on Titan and Skyrim references.

Genshin Impact has often included references to popular anime, with nods to everything from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to Full Metal Alchemist. There have even been references to real-world people like Elon Musk.

However, with the release of the game’s new Summerside Scales and Tales event HoYoverse has added some AoT and Skyrim Easter Eggs.

Posting on the official Genshin Impact Reddit page, Travelers have shared their excitement after discovering iconic lines from both works.

As part of the Summerside Scales and Tales event, players can travel to Simulanka – a fairytale-style island populated by sentient origami creatures and clockwork figures. It’s the latter that has been spotted referencing iconic AoT and Skyrim lines.

First up are the three clockwork figures who can be found gazing out to the sea, with one of them pointing and saying: “The other side of the sea…”

This is a direct reference to Attack on Titan when protagonist Eren Yeager famously realizes that there are more enemies across the sea. Eren is also accompanied by his two companions, Mikasa and Armin who watch as he feebly points towards the sea.

“On the other side of this Region… there’s is a sea. And on the other side of the sea… are free 5-star characters. That’s what I always believed… But I was wrong,” joked one player. “On the other side of the sea, there are more chests. This is all exactly as I saw in my beta test memories. Tell me, if we find all those chests over there… will we… finally get a C6?”

Others were keen to point out that HoYoverse also made the same reference in the 3.5 Windblume Festival when Amber, Collei, and Eula can also be seen staring out to sea. The references don’t just stop there, though.

Another two clockwork figures can also be found in a carriage, with one saying: “Heh, you’re finally awake.” As many will know, these are the popular opening lines from Bethesda’s beloved Skyrim.

It’s clear HoYoverse holds both AoT and Skyrim close to its heart, and the community is loving the nods to both works. For more information on the 4.8 update schedule, be sure to check out our hub here.