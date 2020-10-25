Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise event: rewards, end date, more - Dexerto

Genshin Impact’s latest event will soon be available for a limited time, and it includes a series of missions that players can complete to earn Marvellous Merchandise and BattlePass EP.

Genshin Impact officially released a little under a month ago, and it’s already captivated millions of gamers with its anime-influenced charm and elegance. It has plenty of content to keep players hacking and slashing for hours upon hours, with even more expected to come in the near future.

It’s one of the freshest games on the scene, and its momentum won’t slow down anytime soon. However, to keep things interesting in the short-term, its publisher and developer, miHoYo, has been adding new events left, right, and center.

The Marvelous Merchandise event is the latest one, and while it’s not anything revolutionary, it gives players a chance to complete a series of special missions to earn some decent loot. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to participate in Genshin Impact’s Marvelous Merchandise event

Unfortunately, the Marvellous Merchandise event isn’t available to everyone. Only players with an Adventure Rank of 12 and above can partake in the event.

However, it’s not too hard to grind it out to that level, and the event hasn’t started yet, so there’s plenty of time to catch up.

How to complete the Marvellous Merchandise event

The Marvellous Merchandise event is essentially a treasure hunt mixed in with a series of traditional missions. To begin, players will need to find a merchant known as Liben.

However, his location isn’t set in stone. He will move between different points throughout Teyvat. Naturally, that means you’ll need to track him down. To do that, you’ll need to follow a series of hints scattered throughout the land.

Once you’ve found him, he’ll ask you to hand over some materials in exchange for a Box o’ Marvels. Liben will offer up to seven different Boxes o’ Marvels in total. Each one can only be obtained once.

Players will have only have one chance per day to open a Box o’ Marvels. However, if a player has not used their chance to open a box for the day, they won’t lose it. The chance will remain until the end of the event.

That means players can hold onto their chances and use them anytime before the event ends. However, once the event ends, any unused chances will be lost forever.

If that was a bit confusing, here’s a quick summary:

Find Liben. He will appear across Teyvat in random places.

Choose one of his Boxes o’ Marvels.

You can choose to open it on the spot, or wait. You can only open one box a day.

While you can roll over your box openings during the event, once the event ends, they’ll expire.

That just about sums up everything you’ll need to know. However, there is one small hint to keep in mind.

Read More: Genshin Impact adds Klee in Oct 20 update

Each of the seven Boxes o’ Marvel has a different color, which means there is probably one for each element. It might not mean much other than what kinds of materials will be needed to earn each box, but it’s still good to know.



When does the Marvellous Merchandise event start and end?

Genshin Impact’s Marvellous Merchandise event starts on October 26 at 4am server time.

However, all good things must come to an end, and it finishes exactly one week later on November 2nd at 4am server time.

And with that, all that’s left to do is sit back, relax, and wait until the event starts.