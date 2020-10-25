 Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise event: rewards, end date, more - Dexerto
Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise event: rewards, end date, more

Published: 25/Oct/2020 1:05 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 1:10

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Event
miHoYo

Genshin Impact’s latest event will soon be available for a limited time, and it includes a series of missions that players can complete to earn Marvellous Merchandise and BattlePass EP.

Genshin Impact officially released a little under a month ago, and it’s already captivated millions of gamers with its anime-influenced charm and elegance. It has plenty of content to keep players hacking and slashing for hours upon hours, with even more expected to come in the near future.

It’s one of the freshest games on the scene, and its momentum won’t slow down anytime soon. However, to keep things interesting in the short-term, its publisher and developer, miHoYo, has been adding new events left, right, and center. 

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Event
miHoYo
Looking for some new wares for your favourite Genshin Impact character? You could find it in the Marvelous Merchandise event.

The Marvelous Merchandise event is the latest one, and while it’s not anything revolutionary, it gives players a chance to complete a series of special missions to earn some decent loot. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to participate in Genshin Impact’s Marvelous Merchandise event

Unfortunately, the Marvellous Merchandise event isn’t available to everyone. Only players with an Adventure Rank of 12 and above can partake in the event.

However, it’s not too hard to grind it out to that level, and the event hasn’t started yet, so there’s plenty of time to catch up.

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Event
miHoYo
In Genshin Impact, a player’s Adventure Rank is account-wide and not tied to a specific character.

How to complete the Marvellous Merchandise event

The Marvellous Merchandise event is essentially a treasure hunt mixed in with a series of traditional missions. To begin, players will need to find a merchant known as Liben.

However, his location isn’t set in stone. He will move between different points throughout Teyvat. Naturally, that means you’ll need to track him down. To do that, you’ll need to follow a series of hints scattered throughout the land.

Once you’ve found him, he’ll ask you to hand over some materials in exchange for a Box o’ Marvels. Liben will offer up to seven different Boxes o’ Marvels in total. Each one can only be obtained once.

Players will have only have one chance per day to open a Box o’ Marvels. However, if a player has not used their chance to open a box for the day, they won’t lose it. The chance will remain until the end of the event.

That means players can hold onto their chances and use them anytime before the event ends. However, once the event ends, any unused chances will be lost forever.

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Event
miHoYo
Genshin Impact players can customise and build their characters to their heart’s desire.

If that was a bit confusing, here’s a quick summary:

  • Find Liben. He will appear across Teyvat in random places.
  • Choose one of his Boxes o’ Marvels.
  • You can choose to open it on the spot, or wait. You can only open one box a day.
  • While you can roll over your box openings during the event, once the event ends, they’ll expire.

That just about sums up everything you’ll need to know. However, there is one small hint to keep in mind.

Each of the seven Boxes o’ Marvel has a different color, which means there is probably one for each element. It might not mean much other than what kinds of materials will be needed to earn each box, but it’s still good to know.

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Event
miHoYo
Each of the Boxes o’ Marvel has a different color, which could represent an element.

When does the Marvellous Merchandise event start and end?

Genshin Impact’s Marvellous Merchandise event starts on October 26 at 4am server time.

However, all good things must come to an end, and it finishes exactly one week later on November 2nd at 4am server time.

And with that, all that’s left to do is sit back, relax, and wait until the event starts.

Valorant

Valorant dev confirms changes for several Agents: Breach, Cypher, more

Published: 25/Oct/2020 0:55

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

Share

A Valorant developer has confirmed that the studio is looking to make changes to the likes of Cypher, Breach, Killjoy, and Brimstone that could be coming in Patch 1.11 and beyond.

Senior Game Designer on Valorant, Max ‘Orcane’ Grossman told Hitscan how Riot wants to change these characters in the future, and while he didn’t go into much detail, he explained what kind of impact they expect these gameplay changes to have.

While some of the changes should fit in the upcoming update, Patch 1.11, Grossman said that others are just getting looked into like possible balance changes to Brimstone.

Riot are even planning some shake ups to how some Agents are used, like making Cypher and Killjoys roles more defined to their “identities.”

Brimstone Killjoy Valorant Skye
Riot Games
Changes for Killjoy and Brimstone could be coming soon.

Breach

Even though the Swedish engineer is already seen as a strong pick, Riot actually thinks there are improvements to be made for him. “I know there’s a community sentiment of Breach feeling really strong right now. Internally, the data does not even remotely backup that sentiment,” Grossman said, clarifying that the buff should be “minor.”

He said that pick and win rates are low for Breach, despite people saying he’s in a good place. The developer thinks it’s because the Agent’s “high teamwork requirement” to make an impact doesn’t necessarily work out well in typical matchmaking.

While players “feel his presence a lot” due to all the flashes and stuns he can dish out, Breach or his team can’t capitalize on these effects so often, according to Grossman.

breach jett valorant
Riot Games
Though Breach has a ton of stuns or blinds, Riot isn’t seeing them result in many kills.

Cypher and Killjoy

Both Sentinels are highly-valued for their utility that can detect opponents while the player is elsewhere on the map, but Grossman says that he wants to see them used more distinctly.

“Killjoy has always been, in our minds, very potent at locking down a single site,” he said. “Whereas Cypher is more about creating this information network across the map. So we’re really trying to drill into those identities.”

This could mean anything from changes to how Killjoy’s turret works or how Cypher operates on a team, but that remains to be seen.

Brimstone

Brim’s incredible array of utility can’t go understated, but Riot are going to look at how to give the Agent a bit more flexibility that would make him an attractive pick as opposed to someone like Omen.

“When we look at Brimstone, there are reasons that I still think he’s really potent but I think he suffers in a couple of key areas with regards to flexibility compared to a character like Omen,” he said.

While the developers have just begun looking at how to make that happen, it’s a conversation they want to engage in since Brim can be really strong on maps like Bind.

As Riot discovers more about how players are using Agents, more changes will surely come about. But there should be some healthy short-term balances for Valorant that come in Patch 1.11, which is expected to drop on October 27.