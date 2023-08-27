Genshin Impact “Kaveh Hack” causes players to lose vital objects forever

Some Genshin Impacts players have been left outraged after the “Kaveh Hack” has caused numerous fans to permenantly lose key objects from their world, after “hackers” joined their games in Co-Op mode.

HoYoverse has developed one of the most beloved gacha games in recent years with Genshin Impact, as the game has continued to be wildly popular around the world. The developers have since confirmed an anime is coming, showing it has no signs of slowing down its growth.

Article continues after ad

With there being countless quests and various different objects and items across the expansive open-world RPG, it is typical for even the most casual player to put in their fair share of hours as they continue to rank up characters and collect rewards.

Article continues after ad

However, fans in the community have found themselves outraged after a bug has been found, that people have named the “Kaveh Hack”. This has led to in-game objects being permanently deleted from users’ own worlds.

Article continues after ad

It was soon discovered by players and posted online as various fans and data miners have shared their own experiences with the bug.

How does the “Kaveh Hack” work?

It works by troublesome users requesting to join another person’s world and once the seemingly innocent invite is accepted the “hacker” is allowed to enter the player’s world in Co-Op mode.

To carry out the “Kaveh Hack” the guest will select Kaveh as their main character to navigate around their server, which needs to be used in order for it to be completed.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In using Kaveh, the user is able to remove objects from the world they are visiting by simply going up to it and attacking it with just one strike of their weapon.

The object that is hit will then strangely vanish into thin air and be gone forever as shown in the video below:

It has caused fans to be enraged due to it being able to delete vital objects such as Statues of the Seven, Elemental Totems, and anything else you can normally interact with in the game, such as particularly rare item-filled chests.

Article continues after ad

With items lost and quest-related objects deleted, players have also been left unable to complete quests and major puzzles, causing impacted players to be unable to receive their desired XP and rewards to progress through the game.

Article continues after ad

In order to be safe, make sure you don’t accept any game invites you might receive from strangers until the bug has been resolved.

Although the community has made their calls for MiHoYo to urgently fix the fault, there has been no official announcement or update from the developers at the time of writing.