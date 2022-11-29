Genshin Impact leak reveals first look at upcoming Fontaine region

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed a possible location from the Fontaine region – an upcoming area in the game’s future update.

While Travelers are currently gearing up for the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, a new leak has given players an early look at a new area that has yet to be released. This location is suspected to be a POI from Fontaine, which will release in Act IV of the game’s main story.

Fontaine is renowned for its culture and fine arts, which makes it one of the most lavish regions in Teyvat. The province is also home to Lyney and Lynette, two upcoming characters that appeared in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview.

Article continues after ad

While details on Fontaine have been rather scarce, that hasn’t stopped early footage from appearing online. Not only does this Genshin Impact leak give players a sneak peek at what Fontaine could look like, but it also provides us with an early glimpse of the steampunk city’s overall scale.

Genshin Impact Fontaine region leak

Footage of what appears to be a steampunk city has started to circulate online, and many Genshin Impact fans believe it’s a location from Fontaine. While it’s difficult to confirm that this is indeed the case, the leaked POI does look rather grandiose.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As Fontaine is the home of the Hydro Archon (God of Justice), it does make sense that it would feature gigantic structures built over the city’s waterways. The leaker does note that even if this footage is from Fontaine, it could be extremely outdated.

Article continues after ad

“I have to mention, even if this is Fontaine, it’s most likely changed a sh*t ton, so just take this as a single past vision of a possible Fontaine, and not the actual city.” It’s hard to tell from the leaked video, but the general scale of Fontaine appears to be on par with other POIs from the game.

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, this early glimpse of Fontaine could change before its official release date. We’ll likely hear more information as HoYoverse begins to wrap up the current Sumeru arc.

In the meantime, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.