Genshin Impact fans react to official Cadillac car design that rewards 20k Primogems

An official Kazuha and Beidou Genshin Impact Cadillac car has been announced via HoYoverse, that rewards Travelers with 20k Primogems for every purchase.

Video game crossover events are hardly anything new, but Genshin Impact has taken it a step further with the official release of its very own Cadillac car design. The developers have teamed up with the US-based luxury car manufacturer, revealing Beidou and Kazuha-themed Cadillacs.

Not only do both characters have their own splash art proudly emblazoned upon the car, but they also feature their signature color scheme. However, more interestingly, HoYoverse is also giving buyers 20k Primogems and other in-game goodies to incentivize Travelers that wish to add these limited cars to their collection.

Genshin Impact fans react to Caddillac car design

When it comes to in-game crossover events, the world of Genshin Impact has been fairly limited. As of writing, there has been the release of Alloy from The Horizon Zero Dawn series and KFC glider. While the in-game crossovers have yet to really bowl fans over, the IRL Genshin crossovers continue to wow fans.

The current one that is blowing fans away is “The Lightning Thunder Emerges the Impressive Journey Begins”, an official Genshin x Cadillac promotion. The promo features wandering samurai, Kaedahara Kazuha, and captain of the Crux fleet, Beidou.

While these luxury cars are only available in China, that hasn’t stopped western fans from sharing their thoughts on the crossover. “20k Primos is not nearly enough,” said one player. “And only 100k Mora? I get that in like five minutes of farming tops. I love the cars, and I’d probably wanna buy one, but raise it to one million Primos and ten million Mora. As for the starter boxes, double or triple them.”

Many fans were keen to point out that 20k Primogems won’t even net you a 5-star character when rolling on Genshin Impact’s current banners, while others were keen to highlight how hilarious the Primogem giveaway is.

“Hey babe, can we buy the Genshin Impact Cadillac collab car with a decal of Kazuha on the side so we can earn 20,000 Primogems?”

There’s certainly no denying just how impactful HoYoverse’s free-to-play has been in the market, and we’ll likely see more from real-life crossovers from the team in the years to come.