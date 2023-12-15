Genshin Impact fans left furious following Honkai Star Rail free 5-star giveaway

Genshin Impact players feel left out after HoYoverse rewarded players with a free 5-star, following the game’s big win at The Game Awards.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream revealed plenty of exciting content that is coming to the game, but it’s the free 5-star that has fans hyped. Following the game’s win at this year’s Game Awards, HoYoverse surprised the playerbase when it announced that Dr. Ratio, the latest 5-star character would be given out to all players.

While this news has been met with a huge wave of positivity within the Honkai Star Rail community, Genshin Impact fans feel betrayed. This has led to players voicing their anger across social media, with many believing Genshin Impact should also receive a free 5-star character.

Genshin Impact fans demand free 5-star following Dr. Ratio giveaway

HoYoverse Dr. Ratio is being given away for free in Honkai Star Rail.

“Its f*cking Genshin. The best free thing we’ll ever get is LIMITED 4 star weapons that will never return,” said one player. “It’s a nice game and all, but generosity is not something to ever expect from this game, this company, or this genre as a whole.”

It’s important to note, that HoYoverse has historically never given out a free 5-star in Genshin Impact. The game previously won the Best Mobile Game award in 2021 but gave Travelers 1,600 Primogems, which could then be used to spend on future banner rolls.

This is strikingly different from Honkai Star Rail’s reward, which is offering a highly-anticipated limited 5-star. “Remember we had to fight for our anniversary reward to be better? HSR just gives out 10 free pulls every new version released,” commented one player. “[Genshin Impact] only gets 10 free pulls on the anniversary and lantern rite.”

It’s certainly clear the Genshin Impact community is angry over the recent giveaway, but some fans remain hopeful that the open world game will receive similar treatment.

“I personally think that chances are higher now since HSR gave a free 5 star. They have to know how mad Genshin players will be over this. Imagine they announce that we will also be getting one soon?”

Whether Genshin Impact will hand out a free 5-star in response to the Honkai Star Rail news remains to be seen, but for now, Travelers will just have to wait for further news.