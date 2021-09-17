Genshin Impact fans are suing developer miHoYo for changing popular character

Genshin Impact fans are suing miHoYo over changes to Raiden’s abilities and ability descriptions, which are reportedly different from what they were in beta tests, claiming they were misled.

In September 2021, Genshin Impact players were thrilled to learn that a new character, Raiden Shogun, had been added to the game. However, a small portion of them accused the developers of misleading them, claiming the character was too different from how it was presented in beta tests.

They claimed they were led to believe the character’s abilities were compatible with Beidou, an existing character, which compelled them to spend money to try and unlock her. And once she went live, her moves didn’t synergize with Beidou at all

It isn’t uncommon since beta tests are never final. Still, it didn’t well with them. Their anger escalated after discovering her skill descriptions were apparently inaccurate, too, and now a few of them are threatening to sue.

Kotaku reported that calls for legal action started after a disgruntled player shared an image of their license to practice law on miHoYo’s official forum. Several days later, that same user apparently threatened to sue them for fraud on a different forum.

The second post includes an image showing that the case has been submitted to the Shanghai Xuhui District People’s Court Case Filing Division and Prosecution Center, although it hasn’t been approved yet.

MiHoYo has not yet commented on the issue. However, backlash from fans has coerced them into tweaking characters in the past. So, there’s always a chance they could do it again.

Still, given the fact Raiden’s abilities are only different compared to how they were in the beta, it’s likely they were testing some things and changed their minds.