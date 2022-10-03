Genshin Impact 3.2 leak reveals Fall Guys-style event

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed a Fall Guys-style event that is coming to the game as part of the 3.2 update, giving Travelers a sneak peek at the upcoming modes.

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update is in full swing, but that hasn’t stopped a number of 3.2 leaks from cropping up. In fact, the 3.2 beta has revealed a number of exciting details about the upcoming patch and the game’s banner releases.

However, one of the most exciting features of the 3.2 update is that of the Adventurer’s Trials – a Fall Guys-style event that focuses on minigames. So, if you want to get an early look at the event, here’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact Adventurer’s Trials.

Genshin Impact Adventurer’s Trials event

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact Adventurer’s Trials event will feature plenty of minigames.

According to the leaked screenshot, the Genshin Impact Adventurer’s Trials event will include 18 minigames. These ranged from Boulder Run, which sees Yelan using her Elemental Skill to move quickly and dodge giant pinballs. Players must collect as many coins without getting hit to receive the best scores.

There’s also the Superfast Hat Trick minigame, that tasks Travelers with knocking slimes into a vine goal by triggering the Overloaded reaction with Yanfei and Klee’s attacks. The official description of the Genshin Impact Adventurer’s Trials is as follows:

“Branch Master Cyrus of the Mondstadt Adventurer’s Guild has prepared plenty of training challenges to help hone the minds and bodies of rookie adventurers. Nevertheless, he is not sure how hard these challenges are exactly, or whether those new recruits can actually pass. So, he has entrusted you with the work of testing these trials…”

While the Genshin Impact 3.2 leak has only revealed six of the 18 minigames, we’ll likely get more details in the weeks and months ahead. As of writing, these are the current modes available in the Adventurer’s Trials:

Boulder Run

Hammering Blow

Verdant Tsunami

Superfast Hat Trick

Bomberman

Shieldbreaker

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Fall Guys-inspired Genshin Impact event. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.