Youtuber claims his Xbox Series X broke due to "black screen of death" - Dexerto

Youtuber claims his Xbox Series X broke due to “black screen of death”

Published: 7/Nov/2020 21:39

by Marco Rizzo
Xbox Series X Image
Austin Evans/YouTube

PAPIGFUNK managed to get his hands on an Xbox Series X unit a few days ago but Microsoft’s next-gen console has already broken down on him, which he says is due to the ‘black screen of death.’

The flagship hardware has yet to be released but PAPIGFUNK’s Xbox has somehow broken down already, a surprising thing to happen for the upcoming console that’s about to hit store shelves on November 10.

“My Xbox Series X is Officially Broken” The unboxing Youtuber wrote. “It turns on but all I see is the Black Screen Of Death.”

Papi explained how his console stopped working for no apparent reason as it failed to produce any signal on the screen after being turned on and labeling the issue as the Balck Screen of Death.

He shows how the working Xbox controller fails to connect to the console and turn it on, forcing him to utilize the button placed on the front of the frame.

Upon initiation, the Youtuber’s console seems to have functioning fans and lights however, does not show any signs of life on the television screen: “It’s on and it should be already booting up…and nothing is coming up.”

Both fans and disk drives seem to be perfectly working within the unit, with the unboxer’s personal theory being that it might be a hardware failure from the storage unit.

Like the Blue screen of death on Windows systems, some worried that this Black Screen of death incident would set a precedence for the next generation of the Xbox console line.

Though Microsoft customer service has already offered to send him a new console, several viewers have found alternative explanations for the original’s malfunction.

The common belief is that Microsoft decided to deactivate his console after multiple NDA violations, which could have led the company to take action against his unit.

The Youtuber reportedly broke multiple embargos regarding the next-gen Microsoft console by prematurely showing footage of the Xbox’s main menu in recent videos on his channel.

After posting the incident online, PAPIGFUNK was bombarded with comments pointing out that the broken console could have been a direct result from the NDA violations.

Comments on nda breaking
Twitter: @PAPIGFUNK
PAPIGFUNK’s Twitter followers weren’t surprised about the broken Xbox Series X, citing multiple broken NDAs as a probable cause.

As Microsoft poises itself for the crucial release of their new generation of consoles, PAPI’s pre-launch model could be a victim of the company’s hard stance of temporarily or even permanently blocking consoles used to break NDAs.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS & TimTheTatMan create a Warzone army of stream snipers

Published: 7/Nov/2020 21:50

by Theo Salaun
nickmercs timthetatman warzone army
Instagram, @NICKMERCS / Infinity Ward / Instagram, @TimTheTatMan

In a social experiment for the ages, superstar streamers NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan capitalized on their clout to create the biggest army of Warzone stream snipers and teamers to ever grace Verdansk.

Gamers, especially of the battle royale variety, do not like stream snipers and they do not like teamers. Countless popular Warzone streamers have decried the former, whether after being somehow hunted down and killed during a tournament or simply during a casual session with their friends.

But NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan have seemingly done the impossible by turning stream snipers and an inclination to team into a positive, as they united their massive followings to solidify an army.

The two streamers, who boast a combined 10.2 million followers on Twitch, told their audiences to wear a unified Operator skin and meet at Airport in a game of Duos. The results were incredible, as dozens of players from the game’s lobby joined in, establishing peace among themselves and gallivanting toward unfriendlies. 

Unsurprisingly, leading a mass of muted unknowns is a difficult affair and the two streamers sometimes struggled to iron out the delicate balances inherent to leadership. 

With great power comes great responsibility and, at one particularly chaotic moment, NICKMERCS unknowingly, irresponsibly sacrificed his soldiers when trying to establish a vehicular convoy. 

But losing some fallen comrades didn’t stop the fun from continuing, as Nick once counted out a platoon of their army, reaching a solid 26 soldiers before encountering a hostile.

And, as one would expect from a streamer army, the group simply erased the enemy combatant within seconds while dropping armor for their two leaders at the same time.

Overall, it was a tremendous, positive experience in which the two streaming superstars proved the power of stream snipers can be harnessed for good content. The two led their group all the way until one of the final circles.

 

With around 10 teams left, the convoy made its way up a stairwell in Stadium, crouched and down to a group of about seven final soldiers. Then, in a shocking twist of fate, a hostile pretended they were part of the group and joined them at the top of the stairs, crouching as if they were friendly.

When the two streamers realized this imposer was wearing the wrong skin and could have been hostile, it was too late. An ambush was sprung and the entire unit was obliterated, securing fourth place and, more importantly, a dramatic ending to an elaborate storyline.

While this giant army somehow didn’t end up winning Nick and Tim the game, the overall result was highly entertaining for the 100,000+ combined viewers between the two streams.

All this said, however, the two Twitch stars might want to be a bit more careful organizing such get-togethers in-game, so to not invoke the wrath of Activision for essentially breaking the rules when it comes to teaming with enemy players.