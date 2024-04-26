Counter-Strike 2 April 26 patch notes: Left-handed view, Dust 2 returns, more

Counter-Strike 2 April 26 patch notes: Left-handed view, Dust 2 returns, moreValve
Counter-Strike 2’s April 26 patch notes have arrived, and the update brings with it the arrival of the left-handed view model, Dust 2’s re-addition to the Active Duty map pool, and new changes to the buy menu.
After a solid seven months of begging from players, the long-awaited left-hand view model has arrived in Counter-Strike 2 following its absence from the game’s launch.
But coming with this surprise return is also Dust 2’s re-addition to the Active Duty map pool, replacing Overpass, making it available for Premier and Competitive.
So here is all you need to know about Counter-Strike 2’s April 25 patch notes.
Counter-Strike 2 April 25 patch notes
Viewmodel
- Adjusted viewmodel bob movement
- Added “Preferred Viewmodel Left/Right Handedness” setting
- Added “Switch Viewmodel Left/Right Hand” key binding (default: US keyboard letter H) to switch hands temporarily during gameplay
- Viewmodel position setting and left/right hand state are now networked and visible to first-person spectators.
- Deprecated “Couch” viewmodel position setting
HUD
- Added “Radar Map Alternate Zoom” setting and “Toggle Radar Zoom” key binding to toggle between zoom levels during gameplay
- Added a radar icon for the local player when free cam spectating
- Added a grenade line-up reticle that appears shortly after pulling the pin. The timing can be configured for each grenade type independently
- Changed weapon Swap text (when pointing at a dropped weapon) to always show the gameplay name of the weapon instead of any customized name it might have.
- Added a kill feed icon for “in-air” kills
- Added the scoreboard to the ESC menu
- Added an icon to indicate bots on the scoreboard
Buy Menu
- Added a “Dropped Weapons” panel, which shows (and allows the direct pickup of) weapons that have been dropped by teammates that are standing in the buy zone
- Added the minimum amount of money that a player is guaranteed to have in the next round to the buy menu title bar. (thanks, Kadomos)
Gameplay
- Increased Zeus movement speed and adjusted the attack cone
- Increased Zeus kill reward from $0 to $100 ($50 in Casual)
- Increased CZ75-Auto kill reward from $100 to $300 ($150 in Casual)
- Reduced XM1014 kill reward from $900 to $600 ($300 in Casual)
Inventory
- Lighting adjustments in Inspect background maps
- Added Wear Category to the info tooltip in the Inspect screen
- Added gameplay name in panels that used to only show customized name. E.g., Inspect screen, inventory tile
MAPS
Replaced Overpass with Dust 2 in the Active Duty Group, current competition map pool, and Premier matchmaking
Baggage
- Opened roll-up doors at spawns
- Updated models for some conveyors
- Solidified stairs
- Various bug fixes
Inferno
- Removed overhanging building at top mid
- Removed overhangs at bottom of banana
- Various map tweaks to improve player collision and readability
Overpass, Nuke, Vertigo, Mirage and Office
- Bug and exploit fixes
- Collision and line of sight adjustments
- Minor performance improvements
Weapon Finishes
- AK-47 | Inheritance: Texture and mask adjustments
- USP-S | Jawbreaker: Corrected ambient occlusion texture
Misc
Decoupled demo playback camera movement from playback speed. This allows moving the camera even if playback is paused
Added ability to launch practice matches and workshop maps with party members
Added Overwatch system to enable match demo review by trusted partners
Copenhagen 2024 Major sticker capsules are on sale now -75% off
Added ability to adjust brightness in windowed modes