Counter-Strike 2 April 26 patch notes: Left-handed view, Dust 2 returns, more

Counter-Strike 2’s April 26 patch notes have arrived, and the update brings with it the arrival of the left-handed view model, Dust 2’s re-addition to the Active Duty map pool, and new changes to the buy menu.

After a solid seven months of begging from players, the long-awaited left-hand view model has arrived in Counter-Strike 2 following its absence from the game’s launch.

But coming with this surprise return is also Dust 2’s re-addition to the Active Duty map pool, replacing Overpass, making it available for Premier and Competitive.

So here is all you need to know about Counter-Strike 2’s April 25 patch notes.

Counter-Strike 2 April 25 patch notes

Viewmodel

Adjusted viewmodel bob movement

Added “Preferred Viewmodel Left/Right Handedness” setting

Added “Switch Viewmodel Left/Right Hand” key binding (default: US keyboard letter H) to switch hands temporarily during gameplay

Viewmodel position setting and left/right hand state are now networked and visible to first-person spectators.

Deprecated “Couch” viewmodel position setting

HUD

Added “Radar Map Alternate Zoom” setting and “Toggle Radar Zoom” key binding to toggle between zoom levels during gameplay

Added a radar icon for the local player when free cam spectating

Added a grenade line-up reticle that appears shortly after pulling the pin. The timing can be configured for each grenade type independently

Changed weapon Swap text (when pointing at a dropped weapon) to always show the gameplay name of the weapon instead of any customized name it might have.

Added a kill feed icon for “in-air” kills

Added the scoreboard to the ESC menu

Added an icon to indicate bots on the scoreboard

Buy Menu

Added a “Dropped Weapons” panel, which shows (and allows the direct pickup of) weapons that have been dropped by teammates that are standing in the buy zone

Added the minimum amount of money that a player is guaranteed to have in the next round to the buy menu title bar. (thanks, Kadomos)

Gameplay

Increased Zeus movement speed and adjusted the attack cone

Increased Zeus kill reward from $0 to $100 ($50 in Casual)

Increased CZ75-Auto kill reward from $100 to $300 ($150 in Casual)

Reduced XM1014 kill reward from $900 to $600 ($300 in Casual)

Inventory

Lighting adjustments in Inspect background maps

Added Wear Category to the info tooltip in the Inspect screen

Added gameplay name in panels that used to only show customized name. E.g., Inspect screen, inventory tile

MAPS

Replaced Overpass with Dust 2 in the Active Duty Group, current competition map pool, and Premier matchmaking

Baggage

Opened roll-up doors at spawns

Updated models for some conveyors

Solidified stairs

Various bug fixes

Inferno

Removed overhanging building at top mid

Removed overhangs at bottom of banana

Various map tweaks to improve player collision and readability

Overpass, Nuke, Vertigo, Mirage and Office

Bug and exploit fixes

Collision and line of sight adjustments

Minor performance improvements

Weapon Finishes

AK-47 | Inheritance: Texture and mask adjustments

USP-S | Jawbreaker: Corrected ambient occlusion texture

Misc

Decoupled demo playback camera movement from playback speed. This allows moving the camera even if playback is paused

Added ability to launch practice matches and workshop maps with party members

Added Overwatch system to enable match demo review by trusted partners

Copenhagen 2024 Major sticker capsules are on sale now -75% off

Added ability to adjust brightness in windowed modes