GamingCounter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 April 26 patch notes: Left-handed view, Dust 2 returns, more

Jeremy Gan
Counter-strike 2 Dust 2 returns to map poolValve

Counter-Strike 2’s April 26 patch notes have arrived, and the update brings with it the arrival of the left-handed view model, Dust 2’s re-addition to the Active Duty map pool, and new changes to the buy menu. 

After a solid seven months of begging from players, the long-awaited left-hand view model has arrived in Counter-Strike 2 following its absence from the game’s launch. 

But coming with this surprise return is also Dust 2’s re-addition to the Active Duty map pool, replacing Overpass, making it available for Premier and Competitive. 

So here is all you need to know about Counter-Strike 2’s April 25 patch notes

Counter-Strike 2 April 25 patch notes

Viewmodel

  • Adjusted viewmodel bob movement
  • Added “Preferred Viewmodel Left/Right Handedness” setting
  • Added “Switch Viewmodel Left/Right Hand” key binding (default: US keyboard letter H) to switch hands temporarily during gameplay
  • Viewmodel position setting and left/right hand state are now networked and visible to first-person spectators.
  • Deprecated “Couch” viewmodel position setting

HUD

  • Added “Radar Map Alternate Zoom” setting and “Toggle Radar Zoom” key binding to toggle between zoom levels during gameplay
  • Added a radar icon for the local player when free cam spectating
  • Added a grenade line-up reticle that appears shortly after pulling the pin. The timing can be configured for each grenade type independently
  • Changed weapon Swap text (when pointing at a dropped weapon) to always show the gameplay name of the weapon instead of any customized name it might have.
  • Added a kill feed icon for “in-air” kills
  • Added the scoreboard to the ESC menu
  • Added an icon to indicate bots on the scoreboard

Buy Menu

  • Added a “Dropped Weapons” panel, which shows (and allows the direct pickup of) weapons that have been dropped by teammates that are standing in the buy zone
  • Added the minimum amount of money that a player is guaranteed to have in the next round to the buy menu title bar. (thanks, Kadomos)

Gameplay

  • Increased Zeus movement speed and adjusted the attack cone
  • Increased Zeus kill reward from $0 to $100 ($50 in Casual)
  • Increased CZ75-Auto kill reward from $100 to $300 ($150 in Casual)
  • Reduced XM1014 kill reward from $900 to $600 ($300 in Casual)

Inventory

  • Lighting adjustments in Inspect background maps
  • Added Wear Category to the info tooltip in the Inspect screen
  • Added gameplay name in panels that used to only show customized name. E.g., Inspect screen, inventory tile

MAPS

Replaced Overpass with Dust 2 in the Active Duty Group, current competition map pool, and Premier matchmaking

Baggage

  • Opened roll-up doors at spawns
  • Updated models for some conveyors
  • Solidified stairs
  • Various bug fixes

Inferno

  • Removed overhanging building at top mid
  • Removed overhangs at bottom of banana
  • Various map tweaks to improve player collision and readability

Overpass, Nuke, Vertigo, Mirage and Office

  • Bug and exploit fixes
  • Collision and line of sight adjustments
  • Minor performance improvements

Weapon Finishes

  • AK-47 | Inheritance: Texture and mask adjustments
  • USP-S | Jawbreaker: Corrected ambient occlusion texture

Misc

Decoupled demo playback camera movement from playback speed. This allows moving the camera even if playback is paused

Added ability to launch practice matches and workshop maps with party members

Added Overwatch system to enable match demo review by trusted partners

Copenhagen 2024 Major sticker capsules are on sale now -75% off

Added ability to adjust brightness in windowed modes

About The Author

Jeremy Gan

Jeremy is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He studied at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and graduated with a Bachelors in Journalism. Jeremy mainly covers esports such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Dota 2, but he also leans into gaming and entertainment news as well. You can contact Jeremy at jeremy.gan@dexerto.com or on Twitter @Jer_Gan

keep reading
CS2 left hand mode
Counter-Strike 2
Counter-Strike 2 finally adds left-handed option as surprise reveal stuns community
Brad Norton
Neymar throws shade at CS2 developers over missed shot
Counter-Strike 2
Neymar calls out CS2 developers after clearly missing an AWP shot
Daniel Appleford
dev1ce-punches-monitor
Counter-Strike 2
CS2 pro dev1ce punches his screen at IEM Chengdu after game crash
Carver Fisher
Apex Legends
Esports World Cup 2024: Schedule, games, prize pool & more
Declan Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.