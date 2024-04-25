Stellar Blade: Where to find the Daily Sailor Suit

The Daily Sailor suit is one of the many outfits Stellar Blade players can dress Eve in. Here’s how to unlock the Daily Sailor skin.

Stellar Blade has 30 outfits for Eve to wear, many of which need to be unlocked through gameplay and exploration. Of them, the Daily Sailor suit is one of the comfiest-looking options available, consisting of a casual sailor top and some high-waisted black pants.

If you’re looking to add the Daily Sailor outfit to Eve’s wardrobe, here’s how to unlock it.

How to get Stellar Blade Daily Sailor outfit

The Daily Sailor suit is found on top of the collapsed building in the Grand Desert.

To find it, head to the Twin Rocks camp in the northwestern part of the map. The building you need to find is nearby, but you’ll need to solve a platforming puzzle to reach the chest you need.

On the side of the building, you’ll see some yellow paint indicating where you can climb and scale the exterior. There’s also a yellow trolley you can move to reach the handholds, though you’ll have to blow up the barrel blocking its path.

Once you reach the top, you’ll need to cross a gap. Use the bars to swing across, and you’ll reach a red chest. Open it to unlock the Daily Sailor outfit.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get the Daily Sailor suit in Stellar Blade. Be sure to check out our Stellar Blade page for all the latest news and guides.

