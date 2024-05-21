Witcher 3 devs give modders developer powers to create quests, cutscenes & more

CD Projekt RED, the developers of Witcher 3 have announced that REDKit is free to download for all players on PC. This allows unrestricted reign to modders as they can now become developers of the game.

Witcher 3 is widely regarded as one of the greatest games of all time. The story, gameplay, DLC content, environmental design, music, and almost everything else is top-notch. It is the title that made CD Projekt RED one of the biggest names in the developer market.

After nine years since its release, the developers are not done yet. CD Projekt RED is allowing free access to REDKit to everyone who owns the game on PC. REDKit has been developed by CD Projekt RED and Yigsoft and features tools the developers have used to create the game.

CD Projekt RED Witcher 3 REDkit is available to all players.

As a modder, you can create cutscenes, develop your quests, make changes to the environment, alter enemies, change the terrain, and so much more. As a player, you can download the mods and play them without any restrictions. The REDkit can be downloaded from Steam, GOG, or Epic Games Store directly.

If you want to learn about the REDkit, you can do so from the official website. Additionally, the developers have released a YouTube video with a quick tutorial on REDkit. Finally, this REDkit update also includes support for Steam Workshop and DLC-style mods.

CD Projekt RED has been quite sincere when it comes to taking care of Witcher 3. Ever since its release, they have updated the game with bug fixes, two massive DLCs, and a graphical next-gen overhaul. However, the introduction to REDkit is the biggest of them all.

Up until now, fans had to rely on the handful of mods they could find in Nexus Mods forums. However, most of those mods are UI changes, a few visual tweaks, and controller support. None of those mods have the scope that you can find in games like Skyrim, Fallout, or Starfield.

REDkit makes sure that Witcher 3 gains similar heights when it comes to creativity and even more.