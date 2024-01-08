Baldur’s Gate 3 director has already planned Act 1 of his next game

Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke took to social media to share his excitement over his next project, but also cautioned that it will be a while before he can talk about it.

At over 75 hours long, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive experience that some players may never actually see the end of. It doesn’t help that players are reportedly spending years worth of playtime on character creation screens.

As with any game, regardless of size, players are eagerly looking forward to that next thing. For Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, that means the next massive Larian RPG.

While nothing has been formally announced, there is some glimmer of hope for those fans though, as the director of Baldur’s Gate 3 has indicated he’s had a breakthrough on what could be his next project.

Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke is working on Act 1 of his next project

In a series of Tweets first reported by IGN, Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke revealed he’d had a breakthrough on Act 1 of his next project.

“Been a great morning! After 4 months of rewriting and rewriting and abandoning ideas and then revisiting them, finally figured out what act 1 on this thing I’ve been working on needs to be,,” Vincke tweeted. “Quote me when it’s revealed to see how much of today’s draft survives. I suspect a lot.”

Vincke is quick to temper fans’ expectations about his next project, though, making it clear that it’s not a teaser or an announcement. Instead he’s just sharing with his fans his excitement about the project.

“It’ll be quite some time before we talk about this.” Vincke added in a follow-up tweet.

There’s no telling when fans can expect an update, but the timeframe could be years away. Baldur’s Gate 3 started development in late 2016 and remained in an early access state from 2020 until its August 2023 release.

That care and attention to detail has paid off for Larian Studios, though, as Baldur’s Gate 3 swept The Game Awards 2023, including Game of the Year. The exact details on what’s next for the studio has yet to be revealed, though Larian indicated in a previous interview that a return to the Divinity series was on the table.

For more Baldur's Gate 3 and gaming news, be sure to stick with Dexerto.