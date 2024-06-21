The Witcher 3 dev responds to Elden Ring breaking DLC record with stunning art

CD Projekt Red has congratulated FromSoftware after Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion broke a long-standing Witcher 3 record.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree was released to rave reviews, becoming the highest-rated DLC of all time. It currently sits at a 95 on Metacritic, overtaking the previous record of 92 held by Blood and Wine, the second and final expansion for The Witcher 3.

Now, The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red has responded to its record being broken by congratulating FromSoftware on its achievement – and sharing some gorgeous crossover artwork.

In a tweet from the official Witcher account, CDPR acknowledged Blood and Wine’s eight-year-long run as “the best-reviewed expansion for a role-playing game” had come to an end, saying “@ELDENRING gets to wear that crown now” thanks to FromSoftware’s “stellar work.”

The words of praise were posted alongside artwork that shows Witcher protagonist Geralt of Rivia standing on the Moghwyn Dynasty Mausoleum after defeating Mohg, Lord of Blood. Geralt is even holding Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear, a weapon players can unlock after defeating the boss.

The choice of Elden Ring enemy here is intentional, as Mohg is the last boss players need to defeat before they can start playing Shadow of the Erdtree.

That’s made clear by another image The Witcher account shared featuring screenshots of CDPR devs clearing this very fight in preparation for the DLC’s launch.

Fans of both games were thrilled by the artwork and CDPR’s “gracious tweet” acknowledging the new record holder, with many calling it a classy move.

“The two best gaming studios giving each other their flowers, this is a legendary moment in gaming history,” said one fan.

Another put it more simply, saying “Goat recognize goat.”