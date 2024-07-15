CD Projekt RED has found major success with paid DLC content. Developer Pawel Sasko broke down how the company creates its paid DLC during an interview with Dexerto at Gamescom LATAM.

The gaming community’s discussions on additional paid content in video game titles often spark debate and divide players. However, some companies have developed a reputation for expecting their player base to cough up more money to access additional content.

Regarding paid DLC, CD Projekt RED has become a leading example of what type of DLC warrants an additional price tag. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty revitalized the game despite its rocky launch, with combat reworks, an expansive new story, and more included.

CD Projekt RED continues to deliver with paid DLC

CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 fans had no concerns when paying additional fees for Phantom Liberty DLC

Similarly, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Blood and Wine paid content was well-received and embraced with overwhelming positivity from fans, reinforcing the value of substantial paid DLC.

The topic was discussed when we interviewed CD Projekt RED game developer Pawel Sasko at Gamescom LATAM. Sasko was eager to explain what he believes justifies the additional price tag and the creative process behind developing this larger-scale DLC.

“When we give the players something smaller that enhances their experience, that should be free. When it comes to expansions, if it’s something completely fresh that is introduced to the game, like a new location or experience that’s truly different, that’s where it borders for us as a paid expansion.”

This principle comes straight from the top, with Sasko revealing that the founder of CD Projekt RED is a leading force behind this philosophy, which is now permeating all projects.

“If you can’t go to a room full of players and tell them that this expansion is paid, will you be able to explain it to them honestly, and will they understand? For us, it’s always this guiding principle of if there’s enough content that we know is worth their time and that we can consider a paid expansion.”

CD Projekt RED inspires other game developers to follow suit

The recent release of Elden Ring’s first paid DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, has again brought this topic to the forefront. FromSoftware’s latest expansion recently broke a longstanding record held by The Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine DLC.

With the emergence of microtransactions in video games and the industry’s business model constantly evolving, the presence of paid DLC will likely continue to be a talking point.

However, CD Projekt RED continues to be a shining light of judgment when discerning what additional content should be freely accessible versus what warrants an extra cost.