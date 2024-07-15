Pawel Sasko, the Associate Game Director for the upcoming Cyberpunk sequel Project Orion, spoke with Dexerto about the title’s “anticipation” and how the team has learned from the “mistakes” of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED is known for developing huge open-world RPG experiences, from the futuristic landscape of Cyberpunk 2077 to the high-fantasy world of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

While attending Gamescom LATAM, Dexerto sat down with Pawel Sasko, the current Associate Game Director for the next Cyberpunk installment. A big talking point from our chat was how the company wants to ensure they don’t “repeat the same mistakes” from past titles and move forward better than ever.

As someone who has worked at CD Projekt RED for over a decade and on both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, Sasko had great insight into the challenges, changes, and evolution of the award-winning game development company.

CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED is officially done with Cyberpunk 2077

“We had to change our production pipeline completely. Nowadays, we work in content teams, feature teams, and cross-functional teams. It’s completely different than before, so this is a big thing moving forward.”

When discussing the future of CD Projekt RED and the multiple new games in the works, Sasko explained that the company has learned a “lot of lessons” from previous projects and has a new and exciting development approach.

“Another thing is that we have learned a lot of lessons from Cyberpunk 2077, both during its development and release. To make sure we are not repeating any mistakes is something that is very much in our minds, and we really, really want to make it right.

I know many people are waiting for a new Witcher game and a new Cyberpunk title. There’s huge anticipation there. So we are very much aware of how important it is moving forward.”

In saying this, Sasko displayed what can only be described as pure excitement when outlining the future direction and attitude the devs have for all the upcoming CD Projekt RED games.

“We are trying to make the best games in the world; that was always the goal, and that still is the goal. To make sure that our players, when they put their hands on our game, are really happy with what we have built and how it looks.”

