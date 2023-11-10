Wondering where to buy the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set? Look no further; we’ve found the best places to buy this troublesome turtle from.

Whether he’s causing the Mario Bros trouble or joining in on their adventures, Bowser has proven himself as one of the most recognizable villains in all video games.

We all fell in love with Bowser all over again thanks to Jack Black’s performance in the Super Mario Bros Movie, and while the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set is impressive, it still doesn’t sing for us like ‘Peaches’.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, LEGO has previously acted on the Super Mario hype with a great line of LEGO Super Mario interactive sets. Still, none compare to the sheer scale of the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set. The only question remaining is, “Where can I buy it?”. Fear not; we have the answer!

Article continues after ad

Where to buy LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser – 71411

The LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser (71411) contains 2,807 pieces and retails for $269.99 from these sellers.

The LEGO Group, Nintendo

Of course, the official LEGO Store will sell the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set. LEGO offer a points reward system with their LEGO Insider Points, these points can be claimed for discounts and goodies.

Article continues after ad

So, making a big purchase like the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser, or one of the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets through the LEGO store will rake in those Insider points.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The LEGO Group, Nintendo

Amazon also carries the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bower set for you to purchase yourself. Amazon offers delivery as quick as a bullet bill so you can get the king of the Koopas in time for the holidays.

Article continues after ad

Bowser here may be a bit too much of a complex LEGO set for beginners, so we recommend looking at the great sets LEGO offers for younger fans.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Group, Nintendo

Walmart is another retailer that houses the dastardly LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set for you to pick up and display in all his spikey glory.

Those are all the reliable places we recommend to buy the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set from. Bowser would make a fantastic gift for the older LEGO fans who remember his antics from classic Super Mario titles.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad