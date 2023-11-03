LEGO reveals new Super Mario Nabbit at Toad’s Shop Expansion set

Pre-orders are now available for the LEGO Super Mario Nabbit at Toad’s Shop Expansion set.

LEGO has unveiled the latest expansion kit for its popular LEGO Super Mario line which is called Nabbit at Toad’s Shop and includes the titular Nabbit and Toad as they congregate at an iconic location from the classic Nintendo video games.

Pre-orders for the new LEGO Super Mario Nabbit at Toad’s Shop Expansion set are now available with the kit retailing for $19.99 with a release date of December 1, 2024. Those in the UK will need to wait until January 1, 2024, with the set scheduled to sell for £17.99. Whether this set can be considered one of the best LEGO sets for kids or one of the best LEGO gaming sets remains to be seen.

The expansion set itself is one of the smaller models available in the LEGO Super Mario line at 230 pieces with chunky characters and an easy-to-build layout. It’s rated for ages seven plus and up, so it shouldn’t be too taxing for the youngsters in your life. Both Nabbit and Toad are playable characters in Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch, too.

With that said, LEGO and Nintendo aren’t exactly skimping on the details. That’s because there is also the inclusion of an ice cream dispenser and a furnace as well as a shopping cart with many items to buy. Now, whether or not Nabbit has rolled up to his establishment with the intent to pay with his legally acquired gold coins isn’t exactly confirmed, but your kids can be the judge of how this transaction goes down.

Toad has had shops in several Super Mario games over the years with recent examples including appearances in the Mario Party and Paper Mario series. It’s a concept that has built upon the foundations of Toad Houses which originated in the Super Mario Bros. trilogy, where Mario could get power-ups in a game of chance.

