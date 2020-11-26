When was Cyberpunk 2077 Originally Announced? A long road to release

Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most hyped releases of 2020, but its existence has been known for a lot longer than that. So, when exactly was CD Projekt Red’s new masterpiece originally announced?

While Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that is definitely going to make history in some way or another, it has a long and tenuous history of its own.

Constant delays have meant that the title will now release on December 10, eight months after the first official release date CD Projekt Red gave us.

You could be forgiven for forgetting the first planned launch window, let alone when the game was originally unveiled to be in development.

When was Cyberpunk 2077 first announced?

CD Projekt Red first announced the dystopian future RPG as far back as 2012, with a teaser trailer dropping a year later in 2013, implying that the game’s development was well underway.

However, after five years of silence, the developers resurrected the PR surrounding the title with a second trailer and pre-alpha playthrough soon after the 2018 Gamescom.

By 2019, fans were seeing more and more behind the scenes of Cyberpunk, with Gamescom and E3 attendees being treated to a 15-minute gameplay demonstration that appeared online by August. What was most important, however, was that a third trailer had been released and included the information that everyone was craving: that elusive release date, April 16 2020.

Cyberpunk was delayed, and delayed, and delayed

Yet, as every Cyberpunk fan knows, that wasn’t exactly how things worked out.

A series of further delays meant that the game’s release was pushed back until September 17, and then November 19. All the while, screenshots, trailers and gameplay started dropping all over the internet – promotional videos of each part of the map, too.

And then came the infamous yellow text box telling fans there would be yet another few months to wait, before the game became something that they could hold in their hands and play with on their screens. Set for release on December 10, there has been no wind of any more delays so far.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Despite the fact that the neo-dystopian title isn’t even out yet, it’s already made history as one of the longest delayed games alongside the likes of L.A. Noire and DOOM.

Was this a clever PR stunt? No chance, even if some people believe it, but it’s certainly made fans even more obsessed with its eventual launch.