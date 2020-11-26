 When was Cyberpunk 2077 Originally Announced? A long road to release
Cyberpunk 2077

When was Cyberpunk 2077 originally announced? It’s been a while

Published: 26/Nov/2020 11:39

by Lauren Bergin
Cyberpunk-2077-Release
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most hyped releases of 2020, but its existence has been known for a lot longer than that. So, when exactly was CD Projekt Red’s new masterpiece originally announced?

While Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that is definitely going to make history in some way or another, it has a long and tenuous history of its own.

Constant delays have meant that the title will now release on December 10, eight months after the first official release date CD Projekt Red gave us.

You could be forgiven for forgetting the first planned launch window, let alone when the game was originally unveiled to be in development.

Skyscrapers and lights in City Centre in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City looks beautiful, but it’s taken a while to get here.

When was Cyberpunk 2077 first announced?

CD Projekt Red first announced the dystopian future RPG as far back as 2012, with a teaser trailer dropping a year later in 2013, implying that the game’s development was well underway.

However, after five years of silence, the developers resurrected the PR surrounding the title with a second trailer and pre-alpha playthrough soon after the 2018 Gamescom.

By 2019, fans were seeing more and more behind the scenes of Cyberpunk, with Gamescom and E3 attendees being treated to a 15-minute gameplay demonstration that appeared online by August. What was most important, however, was that a third trailer had been released and included the information that everyone was craving: that elusive release date, April 16 2020.

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
The game boasts a host of celebrity faces, including Grimes and Keanu Reeves.

Cyberpunk was delayed, and delayed, and delayed

Yet, as every Cyberpunk fan knows, that wasn’t exactly how things worked out.

A series of further delays meant that the game’s release was pushed back until September 17, and then November 19. All the while, screenshots, trailers and gameplay started dropping all over the internet – promotional videos of each part of the map, too.

And then came the infamous yellow text box telling fans there would be yet another few months to wait, before the game became something that they could hold in their hands and play with on their screens. Set for release on December 10, there has been no wind of any more delays so far.

Despite the fact that the neo-dystopian title isn’t even out yet, it’s already made history as one of the longest delayed games alongside the likes of L.A. Noire and DOOM.

Was this a clever PR stunt? No chance, even if some people believe it, but it’s certainly made fans even more obsessed with its eventual launch.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 gameplay revealed and it looks incredible

Published: 25/Nov/2020 12:02

by Kieran Bicknell
Cyberpunk 2077 PS5
CD Projekt Red

Despite suffering numerous long delays, fans are still hyped for CD Projekt Red’s dystopian Cyberpunk 2077. As the release date edges closer, we’ve had our first look at the game on PS5, as well as a comparison between PS4 Pro and PS5 graphics.

Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be one of the most hotly-anticipated games of 2020. With its dystopian open-world setting, insane customization, and intriguing storyline, it looks set to become a truly epic title.

It’s not without its issues though, having suffered a number of consecutive delays, along with controversy over the dreaded ‘crunch’ for devs.

However, it seems that we may be on the ‘home stretch’ for the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Devs have now released the final teaser of gameplay footage, along with a first glimpse at the game running on the next-gen PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 footage
YouTube: Cyberpunk 2077
The rain effects and lighting in Cyberpunk 2077 take on a whole new depth on PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 5

There’s no doubt that Cyberpunk is a fantastic looking game. With cutting-edge graphics, the visuals have stunned even the most doubtful of critics. So far, we’ve only seen the game on current-gen consoles, but CD Projekt Red has now revealed the first preview of the game running on the next-gen PlayStation 5.

Technically, the game is running via backward compatibility in the footage. However, the game will be available on PS5 at launch.

Starting at the very beginning, the footage shows the initial stages of the ‘Nomad’ life path. On PS4 pro the game looks absolutely gorgeous, with plenty of fantastic light effects, incredible detail, and lots of immersive scenes.

However, around the 4:30 mark in the video below, the footage switches over to PS5, and the difference is immediately noticeable.

Next-gen footage starts at 4:32

The shadows become immediately deeper, without losing any of the detail. The rain also suddenly takes on a whole new dimension, creating streaks on the windows that look impressively realistic.

Lighting also changes, with more natural-looking flares when looking up at streetlights through car windows, and the traditional ‘haze’ from the neon lights of the city also taking on more of a prominent role.

Highlights become more controlled, and the falloff between light and dark extremes feel more natural, with a more gradual transition between the two.

Sadly, we were only shown just over two minutes’ worth of footage. However, if those two minutes are anything to go by, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to look absolutely fantastic on next-gen consoles.