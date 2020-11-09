Rumor claims Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed yet again - Dexerto

Even though the highly anticipated first-person RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed numerous times, a new rumor has suggested that the game will once again be getting pushed back, this time into 2021, although the details are a bit sketchy.
At this point, Cyberpunk 2077 is known for three things: it’s amazing-looking open world, Keanu Reeves, and it’s many, many delays. Originally supposed to released in April 2020, the game has now been pushed back three times and has had four seperate release dates.
While many fans thought its delay to November would be its last, especially with the game going “gold”, that turned out not to be the case when CD Projekt Red shocked the gaming community and announced its delay to December 2020, with the developer citing problems with the current-gen version of the game. Now, it seems like this might not be the last if a new rumor is to be believed.
Uhhhhhhhhhhhh…
So, what if #Cyberpunk2077 gets delayed….. Again.
Like what if it doesn't launch this year.
Like uh until 2021.
…
Just asking….. #cyberpunk
— Tiffany Treadmore Inc. (@HotGirlVideos69) November 9, 2020
Recently, a Twitter user by the name of Tiffany Treadmore hinted that Cyberpunk 2077 may indeed be getting delayed to 2021. According to GameRevolution, who originally reported this story, this user is a reliable leaker and correctly predicted a previous Nintendo Direct date, as well as E3 2020’s cancellation.
The tweet doesn’t outright say that Cyberpunk will get delayed again but rather asks in a very suspicious way what people how people will react if it happens. The way she words the tweet and the subsequent follow-up tweet, hints that the user may indeed have some sort of insider information, stating that they’ve heard “unhappy things.”
I've heard unhappy things.
— Tiffany Treadmore Inc. (@HotGirlVideos69) November 9, 2020
That being said, it’s important to take this with a MASSIVE grain of salt. While this person has correctly leaked certain things in the past, they have far from an extremely reputable source who gets everything right. On top of that, previous rumors indicate that the developers at CDPR don’t know about the delays until they are announced, questioning this source even further.
That being said, it wouldn’t be shocking if the game was indeed delayed again. It is very clearly having a troubled development cycle in one way, shape, or form, so another delay, now into 2021, isn’t that hard of a thought to wrap one’s head around. At this point, we’ll just have to wait and see.