The Sims 5 isn’t happening but that’s actually a relief

Knowing that EA has just confirmed that the Sims 5 isn’t going to happen is upsetting, but it’s not entirely bad.

Project Rene was first unveiled in October 2022, and for a while now, many believed this to be The Sims 5. Well, as confirmed by EA via Variety, this isn’t the case. In fact, The Sims 5 isn’t happening at all as the company is shifting its focus to other Sims-branded experiences.

Before The Sims 4, each installment in the franchise always had a somewhat predictable lifespan. After a lengthy post-launch period in which a number of packs were released, we’d start getting teased about what’s next.

The Sims 4 is the first to break this cycle, running for over ten years now. For this reason, it’s natural to be disappointed knowing we won’t get a sequel. After waiting all these years, of course, this isn’t something easy to take in — and while this is indeed upsetting news, I don’t think it’s all bad.

The glaring problem with a new Sims sequel

EA EA has finally revealed more details about The Sims 5 and Project Rene.

Don’t get me wrong. Getting hyped up for the next Sims sequel is always exciting, especially when you start thinking about all the new changes and features the next game is going to add. However, having played the game since the original Sims 1, new releases can leave me with a sense of dread.

Jumping into a new Sims game immediately feels like the honeymoon stage of a relationship. There’s a new world to explore, new things to do, the list goes on, and it’s all so exciting… at first. You’d feel this rush from playing the new shiny game for the first few hours, days, or maybe even weeks.

Then, at one point, you’d realize it sucks not being able to play with pets or that the lack of weather makes the surroundings so bland. To me, that’s a massive issue with every new Sims game at the beginning. This was also my exact experience with previous games, especially The Sims 3.

I was immediately sold on the game’s open-world nature, which was entirely new back then. At the time, exploring the map without a loading screen felt awesome. I even remember a player experimenting with being homeless in The Sims 3 and documenting their journey. Something that was not quite possible in the previous games, as you’re essentially locked in one lot. The Sims 3 expanded what was possible for the franchise.

However, after playing the game for a while and learning all the new features, I started to see the cracks. The base game itself had various things you could do, but if you’re used to playing with tons of expansion packs, the feeling that it’s a little hollow creeps in quickly.

Now, imagine you have to cope with this feeling for a few more years. Expansion packs take time to develop – and who knows how long you’ll have to wait until you can have your Sims build a snowman again, go on a vacation to an island, or work their dream career?

Starting all over again from zero

EA Romance Dynamics in The Sims 4 Lovestruck reflect how your Sims feel and interact in their relationship.

Not just that, but think about how much you’d have to spend again buying expansion packs for the new game. The Sims 4 already has a ton of expansion packs, and that’s excluding game packs, stuff packs, kits, and many more.

Seeing how other games like Destiny and CoD have spent years building the players up, making them buy DLCs or skins just to jump into a new sequel, it’s understandable why this led to the communities being unhappy. Sure, there are people out there who would love The Sims 5, but who’s not to say the same cycle won’t happen?

Then, there’s the other issue. There are only so many ideas until you run out of them. I’d feel devastated if I had to purchase a pack with a theme similar to a previous game, only for it to have the same features and lack any new additions to make it enjoyable.

Additionally, not everyone can afford a new Sims pack whenever it comes out. Personally, I feel relieved that I can hang on to the ones I have already bought longer because The Sims 4 isn’t going anywhere.

I’m saying this because I loved the previous Sims games and even bought almost all the expansion packs. But now that The Sims 4 is here, a part of me feels a sense of regret because I don’t even play those games anymore.

Also, speaking of starting again from zero, if you’re playing the game with mods, imagine having to wait for the creators to recreate their mods as well.

Stepping outside the comfort zone

Electronic Arts The Sims 4’s aesthetics is fitting to its identity.

Let’s say or imagine that The Sims 5 really does happen. There are two things I have in mind that I’m personally worried about. One is if they decide to change the minimum specs to run the game.

When The Sims 4 was first released, I was disappointed that it wasn’t open-world like The Sims 3. It felt like a major downgrade because I wasn’t used to it. The good thing is, however, that this makes the game much smoother to run—even on a low-end laptop.

In the beginning, jumping into cartoonish graphics from The Sims 3’s more realistic style also felt off for me. But over the years, I’ve learned to love how this game looks the way it is.

Now, I’d be worried that if the sequel really does happen, there’s always a possibility that the art style and minimum specs would change, seeing that The Sims 4, after all, has been around since 2014. Some people may think it looks and feels outdated.

Personally, I’ve learned to love how the game looks over the years. Despite being a life simulation with genuine consequences, The Sims franchise does have its goofy and hilarious aspects, which makes the cartoony aesthetics fitting.

I also won’t have to worry about upgrading my device anytime soon just for the new sequel, assuming it’s going to be a lot more demanding by today’s standards if it does happen.

We never know for sure, but all these could be changed in The Sims 5. It would take some time to get used to again, and for me, that’s never easy.