Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 gameplay revealed and it looks incredible - Dexerto

Despite suffering numerous long delays, fans are still hyped for CD Projekt Red’s dystopian Cyberpunk 2077. As the release date edges closer, we’ve had our first look at the game on PS5, as well as a comparison between PS4 Pro and PS5 graphics.

Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be one of the most hotly-anticipated games of 2020. With its dystopian open-world setting, insane customization, and intriguing storyline, it looks set to become a truly epic title.

It’s not without its issues though, having suffered a number of consecutive delays, along with controversy over the dreaded ‘crunch’ for devs.

However, it seems that we may be on the ‘home stretch’ for the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Devs have now released the final teaser of gameplay footage, along with a first glimpse at the game running on the next-gen PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 5

There’s no doubt that Cyberpunk is a fantastic looking game. With cutting-edge graphics, the visuals have stunned even the most doubtful of critics. So far, we’ve only seen the game on current-gen consoles, but CD Projekt Red has now revealed the first preview of the game running on the next-gen PlayStation 5.

Technically, the game is running via backward compatibility in the footage. However, the game will be available on PS5 at launch.

Starting at the very beginning, the footage shows the initial stages of the ‘Nomad’ life path. On PS4 pro the game looks absolutely gorgeous, with plenty of fantastic light effects, incredible detail, and lots of immersive scenes.

However, around the 4:30 mark in the video below, the footage switches over to PS5, and the difference is immediately noticeable.

Next-gen footage starts at 4:32

The shadows become immediately deeper, without losing any of the detail. The rain also suddenly takes on a whole new dimension, creating streaks on the windows that look impressively realistic.

Lighting also changes, with more natural-looking flares when looking up at streetlights through car windows, and the traditional ‘haze’ from the neon lights of the city also taking on more of a prominent role.

Highlights become more controlled, and the falloff between light and dark extremes feel more natural, with a more gradual transition between the two.

Sadly, we were only shown just over two minutes’ worth of footage. However, if those two minutes are anything to go by, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to look absolutely fantastic on next-gen consoles.