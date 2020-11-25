 Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 gameplay revealed and it looks incredible - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 gameplay revealed and it looks incredible

Published: 25/Nov/2020 12:02

by Kieran Bicknell
Cyberpunk 2077 PS5
CD Projekt Red

Despite suffering numerous long delays, fans are still hyped for CD Projekt Red’s dystopian Cyberpunk 2077. As the release date edges closer, we’ve had our first look at the game on PS5, as well as a comparison between PS4 Pro and PS5 graphics.

Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be one of the most hotly-anticipated games of 2020. With its dystopian open-world setting, insane customization, and intriguing storyline, it looks set to become a truly epic title.

It’s not without its issues though, having suffered a number of consecutive delays, along with controversy over the dreaded ‘crunch’ for devs.

However, it seems that we may be on the ‘home stretch’ for the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Devs have now released the final teaser of gameplay footage, along with a first glimpse at the game running on the next-gen PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 footage
YouTube: Cyberpunk 2077
The rain effects and lighting in Cyberpunk 2077 take on a whole new depth on PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 5

There’s no doubt that Cyberpunk is a fantastic looking game. With cutting-edge graphics, the visuals have stunned even the most doubtful of critics. So far, we’ve only seen the game on current-gen consoles, but CD Projekt Red has now revealed the first preview of the game running on the next-gen PlayStation 5.

Technically, the game is running via backward compatibility in the footage. However, the game will be available on PS5 at launch.

Starting at the very beginning, the footage shows the initial stages of the ‘Nomad’ life path. On PS4 pro the game looks absolutely gorgeous, with plenty of fantastic light effects, incredible detail, and lots of immersive scenes.

However, around the 4:30 mark in the video below, the footage switches over to PS5, and the difference is immediately noticeable.

Next-gen footage starts at 4:32

The shadows become immediately deeper, without losing any of the detail. The rain also suddenly takes on a whole new dimension, creating streaks on the windows that look impressively realistic.

Lighting also changes, with more natural-looking flares when looking up at streetlights through car windows, and the traditional ‘haze’ from the neon lights of the city also taking on more of a prominent role.

Highlights become more controlled, and the falloff between light and dark extremes feel more natural, with a more gradual transition between the two.

Sadly, we were only shown just over two minutes’ worth of footage. However, if those two minutes are anything to go by, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to look absolutely fantastic on next-gen consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077

Unbox Therapy showcases the incredible OnePlus Cyberpunk 2077 phone

Published: 24/Nov/2020 18:41

by Alex Garton
OnePlus/CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED’s upcoming futuristic RPG has collaborated with OnePlus to form an incredible Cyberpunk 2077 phone.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most anticipated game of the entire year, and it’s finally on our doorstep. After a string of delays to perfect the title’s gameplay experience, CD Projekt RED confirmed it will arrive on December 11.

Of course, it’s one thing to play the game and it’s another to own a device designed to fit in the world. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Smartphone is an incredible device designed in collaboration with the title’s futuristic theme.

Unbox Therapy has showcased the smartphone, and revealed the immense detail in its design and packaging.

OnePlus (Via Weibo)
An incredible amount of effort has been put into the design.

Unbox Therapy showcases Cyberpunk 2077 phone

It’s obvious from not only the design of the device but the packaging alone that a tremendous amount of effort has gone into achieving the Cyberpunk theme.

As shown in the video, the inside of the phone’s packaging contains a map of Night City and a set of themed trinkets. On top of this, the phone’s charger even has a Cyberpunk logo imprinted on it.

Alongside the device, buyers will receive a sleek and detailed appropriately-themed phone case, and a set of stickers to personalize its appearance.

The device itself has a futuristic design with a back split into a glass and textured finish. This gives the phone the modded and upgraded look that fits in with the Cyberpunk world. The edge is also lined with a gold ridge which echoes the yellow branding associated with the game.

The attention to detail only continues as the mobile turns on and reveals its incredible display. OnePlus has implemented a themed menu and background centered around a neon design. It even comes with unique sound effects that add to the futuristic aesthetic of the device.

Unfortunately, it is only available in China so it looks like we’ll have to make do with V’s virtual phone from the game for now. Fingers crossed OnePlus decide to release the phone worldwide in the near future.