CS2 pros convinced game won’t be good until 2030 as Valve slows down major updates

Counter-Strike 2 pros admit they are “disappointed” at the state of the game, arguing it won’t be great until 2030 as Valve slows down major updates.

Come September 27, it will mark CS2’s one-year anniversary since it went out of closed beta and into a full-fledged release in 2023. When it fully opened to the public, it came just ahead of IEM Sydney that year, which showed off the game at the top level of play for the first time.

However, in its early days, many pros and players had harsh words for CSGO’s successor. Now close to its anniversary, pros still think the game is in a dire state one year on.

Talking to Blast.TV, FaZe Clan’s ropz was asked about how he felt about CS2 almost a year into release.

He blasted CS2’s subtick, which remains on 64 rather than the preferred 128, and its FPS performance. aspects he cares a lot about when playing the game at the highest level.

“The game is alright if you compare the transitions from back in the days like when CSGO was released. But I feel like Valve could do a lot better than this,” ropz said.

Valve Pro players are blasting the current state of Counter-Strike 2

When asked when he thinks CS2 will get to the same levels as CSGO, he said bluntly, “Not sure but I’d guess the game will be great by 2030.”

Blast also asked G2 Esports’ NiKo about how he felt about CS2, only to voice his discontent with where it’s at.

“I’m pretty disappointed in the development in CS2,” NiKo said. “It’s pretty sad that with a new game we have made a step back instead of two steps forward. It has been a year now without major improvements.”

“It is not in a good state,” he stressed.

Over the past few months, players have been criticizing Valve for the lack of major updates, at one point even bringing out a patch with just a single line, as players claim that the devs are ignoring about the game to focus on Deadlock.

