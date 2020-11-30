 What is Garena Free Fire? The PUBG clone taking over mobile gaming - Dexerto
What is Garena Free Fire? The PUBG clone taking over mobile gaming

Published: 30/Nov/2020 23:11

by Bill Cooney
Garena Free Fire
Garena/111 Dots Studio

Garena Free Fire

One of the biggest games on YouTube this year might not be what you expect: a mobile game called ‘Garena Free Fire.’ If that doesn’t ring a bell, don’t worry, because we’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.

First things first, Free Fire’s beta initially came out in 2017, developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena (hence the name), and has become one of the most popular mobile games on the planet.

In 2019, it was the most-downloaded mobile game globally, and by May 2020 was racking up over 80 million active users around the world. But if you live in the U.S. or U.K. you may not have heard of it before now, since it’s most popular in so-called “emerging markets” such as Southeast Asia, India, and Brazil, according to YouTube.

Putting up numbers like that though is a good sign this mobile game won’t be going away any time soon (sorry Dr Disrespect), and could very well keep getting even bigger, so let’s take a look at what makes this battle royale tick.

What is Garena Free Fire?

If you’ve played Fortnite, Warzone or PUBG, then congratulations! You pretty much already know the basics of how it works. 50 players parachute onto an island from a plane, where they pick up weapons and items to battle it out in an attempt to be the last player (or squad) standing.

Like other battle royales, Free Fire also includes a safe zone that shrinks throughout the match to drive players together into tighter areas to force end-game encounters.

Graphics-wise, the game basically resembles a stripped-down version of PUBG, but for a mobile game the graphics are some of the best we’ve seen, and definitely on par with Fortnite or CoD mobile.

Played in a third-person perspective, you control your character using your thumbs. If you’re used to controller or mouse and keyboard it will seem strange at first, but don’t worry, you’ll get the hang of it quick as the controls are pretty simple and intuitive.

Garena Free Fire screenshotPUBG is that you? No, It’s Garena Free Fire!

There are even vehicles you can use to make getting across the map easier, though we would recommend getting out before you get into combat. One more thing to note is, being a mobile game, there is a very noticeable aim assist feature going on here, that will latch your crosshair onto enemies very, very easily.

As an example, your reporter who consistently gets out-gunned by sentient wet napkins in Fortnite and Warzone, was actually able to score a win in one of his first-ever matches. If you’re into mobile games, Free Fire is definitely worth checking out.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.