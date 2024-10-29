Kamala Harris’ Fortnite map flops massively with very low player count

Vice President Kamala Harris released a custom Fortnite map as part of her 2024 Presidential campaign, but nobody is playing.

Launched into Fortnite on October 28, Harris promoted the Creative map titled: “Freedom Town, USA!” with a YouTube trailer and a dedicated page on her campaign website.

The map was designed to convey key campaign messages in an engaging virtual environment, aiming to resonate with younger voters who are active in gaming communities. However, despite promotional efforts, the map has missed the mark with players.

The trailer has only gained 38 thousand views at the time of writing, and a day after the custom level was released, the map has only peaked at 383 players according to Fortnite.GG.

Fortnite.gg The Kamala Harris Fortnite map has an all-time peak of 383 players.

This is incredibly low in comparison to other maps and modes. Given that millions of players play Fortnite’s main modes there was never any chance of reaching those heights.

But, the most popular Creative maps in the past day peaked at around 25-40K players and is the norm, with various levels maintaining thousands of players playing throughout the day.

With Harris’s map floating around the 50-400 mark on its launch day, it’s barely made a dent in the player base, and its player count will only likely drop off even further without further promotions.

How to play the Kamala Harris Fortnite map

If you want to play the map Freedom Town, USA! in Fortnite, you can access it by using the Island Code: 7331-5536-6547 or by searching for the level using the in-game menu’s search bar.

“Team up with friends and help Kamala Harris build a brighter future for our city. From clean energy to epic landmarks, it’s time to create a New Way Forward Together!” The description states.

Set against a cityscape, branded with the Harris Walz campaign materials, this Fortnite map challenges players with a series of obstacle courses and resource-gathering missions. As players complete these tasks, they will be able to construct buildings and make improvements throughout the city.

Though it was ambitious, the map feels generic and lackluster, and the use of constant branding and slogans makes it not much more than a standard Presidential Campaign promotion.

Despite Donald Trump not having his own Fortnite map as part of his campaign, the former president has delved into the streaming world. Back in August, Trump streamed with Adin Ross on Kick in a bizarre stream that saw the streamer gift him a custom Cybertruck with his face on.