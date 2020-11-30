Black Ops Cold War Nov 30 update increases Weapon XP rates: patch notes - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developers Treyarch have released another patch update for the game, this time increasing the earn rates for Weapon XP, patching an out-of-bound exploit on Nuketown ’84 and more.

Leveling up guns in Black Ops Cold War has been a highly discussed topic since the game’s launch as player-base has almost unanimously complained about how slow the Weapon XP earning process can be.

Fortunately, following a long 2XP promo, Treyarch have pushed out a small update that’s made it way easier to gain that valuable Weapon XP: “Coming out of last week’s 2XP + 2WXP event, we’ve made some additional tuning changes to global Weapon XP earn rates across the board. Starting today, you’ll now level up your weapons and unlock more attachments faster than the previous standard rate in both MP and Zombies.”

In addition, the exploit on Nuketown ’84 that allowed players to stand out-of-bounds and still be able to survive and shoot at enemies has been patched, so getting killed by someone using the glitch should now be a thing of the past.

We discovered a ridiculous #BlackOpsColdWar exploit on Nuketown '84 that lets you stay alive while out of bounds 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pEEFbvl0Q9 — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) November 26, 2020

Last but not least, the November 30 update has also addressed an issue in Zombies that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP earn rates in solo matches and in later rounds.

Here are the full patch notes:

Black Ops Cold War November 30 update – patch notes

GLOBAL

Progression

Increased Weapon XP earn rates for both Multiplayer and Zombies.

ZOMBIES

Progression

Addressed an issue that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP in solo matches and in later rounds.

Addressed an issue where the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod wasn’t consistently awarding Weapon XP when equipped.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps