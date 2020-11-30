 Black Ops Cold War Nov 30 update increases Weapon XP rates: patch notes - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Nov 30 update increases Weapon XP rates: patch notes

Published: 30/Nov/2020 18:47

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developers Treyarch have released another patch update for the game, this time increasing the earn rates for Weapon XP, patching an out-of-bound exploit on Nuketown ’84 and more.

Leveling up guns in Black Ops Cold War has been a highly discussed topic since the game’s launch as player-base has almost unanimously complained about how slow the Weapon XP earning process can be.

Fortunately, following a long 2XP promo, Treyarch have pushed out a small update that’s made it way easier to gain that valuable Weapon XP: “Coming out of last week’s 2XP + 2WXP event, we’ve made some additional tuning changes to global Weapon XP earn rates across the board. Starting today, you’ll now level up your weapons and unlock more attachments faster than the previous standard rate in both MP and Zombies.”

In addition, the exploit on Nuketown ’84 that allowed players to stand out-of-bounds and still be able to survive and shoot at enemies has been patched, so getting killed by someone using the glitch should now be a thing of the past.

Last but not least, the November 30 update has also addressed an issue in Zombies that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP earn rates in solo matches and in later rounds.

Here are the full patch notes:

Black Ops Cold War November 30 update – patch notes

GLOBAL

Progression

  • Increased Weapon XP earn rates for both Multiplayer and Zombies.

ZOMBIES

Progression

  • Addressed an issue that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP in solo matches and in later rounds.
  • Addressed an issue where the Napalm Burst Ammo Mod wasn’t consistently awarding Weapon XP when equipped.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

  • Nuketown ‘84
    • Closed an out-of-bounds gap that allowed players to stay alive outside of the playable space.
Call of Duty

CoD: Mobile devs tease classic Black Ops map for Season 13

Published: 30/Nov/2020 17:42

by Daniel Megarry
CoD Mobile
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile Nuketown

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13 is on the way, and an early teaser suggests a classic, fan-pleasing Black Ops map is coming to the game.

Excitement for the next update for CoD: Mobile is heating up, as the game’s developers have begun hinting at what players can expect from Season 13.

As with every season, a new map will be released alongside the update, and it appears that this time around we’re going back in time with a map from 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Yes, it looks like the Russian version of Nuketown is coming to your iPhone and Android devices.

Black Ops 4's Nuketown
Activision
It’s expected that Black Ops 4’s Nuketown will appear in CoD: Mobile Season 13

Black Ops 4 Nuketown coming to CoD: Mobile

A teaser image shared by the official Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter account on November 28 has fans convinced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s version of Nuketown is coming to the game.

The picture appears to be taken from inside the green building on the left side of the map. Through the window, the red building on the opposite side of the map can clearly be seen, as well as the snow-covered landscape surrounding it.

The image was shared alongside the caption: “Bundle up! It has been getting quite chilly lately… coming to #CODMobile in the next season!”

Black Ops 4’s Nuketown is a remake of the classic map from the original Black Ops. The layout is almost identical, except for the fact that this version takes place at a Russian nuclear missile testing site during the Cold War.

It’s likely that the Season 13 map that appears in CoD: Mobile will be an exact replica of the Nuketown that appeared in Black Ops 4, although there could be some minor differences – we’ll have to wait and see.

It will join previously-added maps from the main Call of Duty titles including Modern Warfare 2’s High-rise and Black Ops 2’s Meltdown maps.

There’s no official release date for Season 13 or the new Nuketown map yet, but we’re expecting to see them in the coming weeks. Season 13 is rumored to begin on December 22, 2020, and will take us through to January, 2021.