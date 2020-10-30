Watch Dogs Legion: How to use camera & photograph evidence - Dexerto

One of the best features in Watch Dogs Legion is the game’s photo mode. Players can freely take photos of anything they wish, but there are a number of quests that require you to gather evidence of Albion’s activity. This is where Watch Dogs Legion’s camera comes into play as you’ll need to acquire these photos to help liberate London’s boroughs. Upon freeing each borough, you’ll gain access to a new Operative and a bundle of Tech Points that you can spend on nifty gadgets/upgrades.

As a result, learning to use the game’s camera is incredibly important. To help you successfully free each area and claim the rewards, we’ve put together a guide that explains how to use the camera and how you can photograph evidence in Watch Dogs Legion.

How to photograph evidence in Watch Dogs Legion

Before you can begin snapping away, you’ll first need to gain entry to your target location. These enemy-controlled areas will invariably require you to hack security terminals in order to bypass the guards, so make sure to take a stealthy approach if you wish to avoid any bloodshed.

Once you’ve entered the building and sneaked past security, simply work your way over to the evidence marker. There should be a camera icon highlighting the object you need to take photographs. When you’ve located this marker, simply pull out your camera by pressing 9 on PC or by holding X to bring up the item wheel.

Xbox and PS4 users can pull up the equipment wheel by holding Right on the D-Pad and select the camera option with X/Square.

How to use Watch Dogs Legion’s photo mode

Like most new open-world games, Watch Dogs Legion enables you to take photos of your character and the world around them. It may not be a critical feature that is needed to complete the game’s missions, but it is a great way to show off your well-earned cosmetic items.

To access Watch Dogs Legions photo mode, simply hit Right on the D-Pad to bring up the Operative’s ability to wheel.

PC users can either hold down X to access the equipment wheel or press F2 on their keyboard to instantly take the camera out. Unlike the basic camera used for capturing Albion evidence, Watch Dogs Legion’s photo mode gives you access to a lot more options and features.

Now that you know how to use Watch Dogs Legion’s camera, you’ll be able to capture some truly breathtaking photos.