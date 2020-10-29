 Fastest ways to get Tech Points in Watch Dogs Legion - Dexerto
Fastest ways to get Tech Points in Watch Dogs Legion

Published: 29/Oct/2020 12:33

by James Busby
Watch Dogs Legion Tech Points screen
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

The high-tech world of Watch Dogs Legion features numerous gadgets, upgrades, weapons, and hacks that you can purchase. However, these game-changing features require a lot of Tech Points – and we’re going to run though how and where you can get them. 

Watch Dogs Legion’s permadeath feature certainly makes every firefight and stealthy engagement a high octane affair. Fortunately, the game’s futuristic gadgets make London’s most notorious villains a little more manageable. While we’ve already covered how you can earn money fast in Watch Dogs Legion, you’ll need a different currency altogether if you wish to buy and upgrade the game’s best equipment. 

From remote controlled spider bots that can infiltrate high-security buildings to deadly traps that provide shocking results, there’s a gadget for every occasion. Of course, buying all these gadgets and upgrades can cost a small fortune, especially in the early stages of the game where your Tech Point Funds are limited.

To help you get each gadget and deadly upgrade in Watch Dogs Legion, we’ve put together a handy guide that covers how and where you can get Tech Points. 

Do story missions and side quests

Watch Dogs Legion story missions
Ubisoft
Completing story missions and side quests will net you a decent amount of Tech Points.

You’ll acquire a lot of Tech Points by simply playing through Watch Dogs Legion’s main story and side missions. This is a great option for players that don’t have much time and only wish to play through the game’s main content. To speed things up even further, you can see the rewards obtained from each mission by hovering over the name. 

This allows you to prioritize any missions that give you a lot of Tech Points, effectively saving you a lot of time in the process. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be rewarded with ETO that you can use to spend on the game’s cosmetic items. It’s a simple way to earn both points and one that can have huge payouts. 

Liberate boroughs

Watch Dogs Legion Boroughs
Ubisoft
Liberating boroughs is one of the best ways to get Tech Points

Freeing each one of London’s boroughs in Watch Dogs Legion will reward you with a nice bundle of Tech Points. To do this, you’ll need to complete missions that are tailored around that specific borough. These range from collecting evidence, sabotaging enemy-controlled headquarters, neutralizing key threats, and disrupting propaganda. 

If you successfully complete all these borough missions, then the area will go from oppressed to defiant. This will instantly reward you with a bounty of Tech Points and even net you some decent Operatives in the process. To make matters even better, boroughs that have turned defiant will also reveal all Tech Points in the area. Simply check your map and get collecting. 

Use your drone

Watch Dogs Legion drone
Ubisoft
Sometimes you need a decent vantage point to pinpoint hidden Tech Points.

In addition to hacking completing missions and liberating boroughs, you can also get Tech Points by locating them on the map. While defiant boroughs will reveal these little packages on the map, you can still find them littered around the game’s overworld. They are usually nestled behind walls and hedges, but some can be found on rooftops. 

These lofty areas can be a little tricky to access, so it’s best to call in your drone and take to the skys. Once airborne, make sure you keep your eyes open for the little ETO packages and hop off your drone to collect them.

Each package will reward you with 10 Tech Points, which is enough to purchase that game’s Infiltrator Spiderbot or AR Cloak

Make sure you stay updated with all the latest Watch Dogs Legion news and guides right here, at Dexerto.

Fortnite

How to open chests in Upstate New York for Fortnite Week 10 challenges

Published: 29/Oct/2020 14:26 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 14:29

by Matt Porter
Fortnite character opening a chest.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

The tenth week of Fortnite’s Season 4 has arrived, and with a new set of weekly challenges comes one task that asks players to open chests in Upstate New York. While this may sound confusing, here’s everything you need to make this challenge simple. 

Fortnitemares has officially arrived, with Midas reappearing for the first time since his Device experiment backfired badly, flooding the entire island at the end of Season Two. Midas has regained control of The Agency, and his army of Shadow Henchmen are ready to cause chaos.

Of course, the overarching Season 4 storyline is all about superheroes, with Marvel characters invading the island. The evil Galactus is on his way, and heroes like Tony Stark, Dr. Doom, and Wolverine have made Fortnite their home as they prepare for battle.

With these characters, new POIs and locations have appeared, and to complete this specific challenge you’ll need to head to Upstate New York. While this may sound like a strange request, it actually exists as a landmark inside the game. If you aren’t sure where to find it though, we’ve got everything you need to complete this task.

Stark Industries POI in Fortnite Season 4.
Epic Games
Stark Industries arrived as a POI in Season 4, included inside Upstate New York.

Where to find Upstate New York in Fortnite Season 4

When Stark Industries arrived in Fortnite Season 4, you may have noticed that the POI is located inside what appears to be a massive bubble, which covers a large portion of the north-east corner of the island. It’s easy to spot, as the area is marked on the map for you, and the trees inside it are lovely shades of yellow and orange, compared to the normal green trees elsewhere.

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe will know that Stark calls New York his home, with the Stark Industries tower planted in the middle of New York City. Even the Avengers base in later films is located in Upstate New York. It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise then that his location in Fortnite was originally planted in the state of New York, which has now been transported to the island.

Thankfully, once you know where Upstate New York is, it’s easy to complete this Week 10 challenge, as all you need to do is open seven chests inside this landmark. They don’t even have to be opened in the same match, so just pick them up as you see them and you’ll finish this task eventually. If you’re still not sure where to go, we’ve included an image below.

Map showing location of Upstate New York landmark.
Epic Games
Map showing the Upstate New York landmark in Fortnite.

It may take a couple of visits to Upstate New York to finish off this task, as there will be plenty of other people attempting it too. While Stark Industries has the most chests, it may be easier to head to some of the smaller buildings located in the zone, as they will be quieter and make you less likely to face enemies.

It’s well worth completing this task if you’re ranking up your Season 4 Battle Pass, as this offers a massive 25,000 XP reward, which will help you unlock new skins and cosmetic items.