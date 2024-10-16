How to use Theater Mode in Black Ops 6

Theater Mode is an excellent resource in Black Ops 6, and players doing themselves a disservice if they don’t take advantage of it.

BO6 brings back several legacy features from previous series entries. The classic Prestige system makes a long-awaited return as players can progress through all 10 levels at launch to earn rewards inspired by previous Black Ops titles.

In addition, Zombie fans finally got their wish, and there will be two round-based maps at launch, with a third coming before the end of this year.

Article continues after ad

This also includes Theater Mode, which is back for the first time since Black Ops Cold War in 2020. If you never had the chance to use it, here is how to use the feature.

Black Ops 6 Theater Mode explained

Activision

Theater Mode allows players to save gameplay, take screenshots, fast forward, pause, and slow down, or rewind videos from previous matches.

BO6’s iteration features first—and third-camera perspectives and a fly-cam that can be used for all players in the match. Eliminations and deaths are visualized on the timeline, making it easy for users to skip to their next kill.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To start a video on Xbox or PlayStation while in Theater Mode, press “Record.” However, the feature is not available on previous-generation consoles, so PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners won’t be able to record their gameplay.

Players can also record private matches, which could also be a useful tool if you use the fly-cam to explore every map and find new spots and angles to hold.

All Theater files expire after seven days or when a game update is released. If you want to hold onto these videos permanently, we recommend manually recording the videos with an external device or the PlayStation Share feature.

Article continues after ad

For more game content, check out our guides on all mastery camos and how to preload BO6.