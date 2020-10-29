 5 ways to make money fast in Watch Dogs Legion - Dexerto
5 ways to make money fast in Watch Dogs Legion

Published: 29/Oct/2020 9:56

by James Busby
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

Looking to make Watch Dogs Legion money fast? Well, we’ve got some very good tricks to run through, so that those expensive cosmetics in the game are a little easier to come by. Here’s our ETO farming guide to help you make millions. 

Watch Dogs Legion’s cosmetics don’t come cheap and if you want to kit your character out with some of the game’s coolest cosmetics, you’ll need to earn plenty of ETO. While Tech Points allow you to purchase and upgrade both your gadgets and abilities, they won’t buy you that awesome hoodie. Fortunately, this virtual cryptocurrency can be found all over the futuristic streets of London.

However, certain methods for farming ETO in Watch Dogs Legion are more lucrative than others.

The game’s various cosmetics can get particularly costly, especially if you’re trying to purchase multiple clothing items. However, our handy Watch Dogs Legion ETO guide aims to make you one of the wealthiest hackers in all of London. 

How to make money (ETO) fast in Watch Dogs Legion

Complete story missions and side quests

Watch Dogs Legion beekeeper
Ubisoft
Completing the game’s story missions and side quests will net you a decent amount of ETO.

You’ll naturally gain plenty of ETO by simply playing through Watch Dogs Legion’s main story and side missions.

You can see the rewards obtained from each mission by hovering over the name. A lot of these missions also reward you with Tech Points that you can spend on the game’s Gadgets and tech upgrades. Make sure you get in the habit of constantly checking your quest log and be ready to prioritize any high paying missions. 

Recruit characters that earn more ETO

Watch Dogs Legion ETO characters
Ubisoft
Certain characters have special abilities that enable them to earn more ETO.

As you journey through the bustling streets of London, you’ll encounter and recruit more characters that you can use. However, if you want to earn more ETO, you’ll want to equip Operatives that can increase your monetary gain. For example, the game’s Broker class naturally earns more ETO thanks to their Skilled Investor trait. 

As the name suggests, this skill greatly increases any ETO you gain. So before you go around town hunting for your cash prize consider utilizing any Operatives that can increase your profits.  

Hack ATMs

Watch Dogs Legion sneaking screenshot
Ubisoft
Hacking ATMs is one way to earn some quick cash.

The amount of ETO you gain from each ATM may be relatively small, but there are plenty of these cash machines dotted all around London. In fact, there are so many that you’ll be able to quickly rack up enough money in no time. Fortunately, the tech-savvy world of Legion makes this process incredibly simple. 

All you need to do is walk near any ATM and begin hacking it. You should gain an average of 30 ETO for each ATM you hack, which isn’t bad considering it only takes a few minutes to acquire a small fortune. 

Deliver parcels

Watch Dogs Legion driving
Ubisoft
Be careful when driving around with any fragile deliveries.

Not only does delivering various packages around London allow you to immerse yourself in Watch Dogs Legion’s tech-filled world, it also pays a decent amount of ETO. There are a total of three different delivery options under the Fox Courier Service to choose from. These are timed, fragile, and contraband. 

Each one of these delivery options has its own unique difficulties and you’ll need to make it the end location if you wish to receive your paycheck.

The Fragile deliveries are arguably the trickiest, as one too many bumps can lead to the parcel breaking. It’s often best to hop on your drone and take your time as you carefully navigate your way through the bustling streets.

Hack ETO skimmers and safes

Watch Dogs Legion Drone
Ubisoft
ETO Skimmers are hidden everywhere in Watch Dogs Legion.

In addition to hacking ATMs, you can also earn ETO by locating ETO skimmers or safes. While the game’s safes are usually locked away within shops and high-security buildings, the ETO skimmers are hidden around each borough. As a result, you’ll want to call in your drone and scour the area. 

They can often be located behind buildings and on rooftops, so keep your eyes open for the little ETO symbols that appear on your map. Once you’ve located a skimmer or safe, simply hack it to claim the cash inside. 

FIFA

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers 2 live countdown: start time, leaks, predictions

Published: 29/Oct/2020 6:14

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS is on the verge of officially unveiling the second “Rulebreakers” team as this year’s Halloween promo continues in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the second upgraded team coming this week.

Coming into the Halloween season, FUT fans were expecting Ultimate Scream to make a triumphant return for the fourth year in a row. Instead, EA SPORTS blindsided everyone with an all-new FIFA 21 promo: the “Rulebreakers” event.

The first team was stacked full of swapped stars too. Harry Kane’s monster pace upgrade was the headline, but other boosts ⁠— Dries Mertens, Douglas Costa, and Radja Nainggolan among them ⁠— turned older FUT cards into terrifying FIFA 21 beasts.

The second half of the Halloween promo, Rulebreakers 2, is set to drop later this week  ⁠— here’s everything we know about the second boosted squad so far.

When will “Rulebreakers 2” be released?

Rulebreakers 2 is just over the horizon now ⁠— if the in-game dates EA SPORTS has already loaded into the Ultimate Team backend are correct, the second half of the Halloween promo team should arrive on Friday, October 30.

This new team should stick around for a week. That means any special packs, challenges, and promo deals that hit Ultimate Team will last until November 6.

We’ll likely get a first-look reveal of the new promo event, and a potential upgraded team to go along with it, ahead of that 6pm Friday release time. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers
EA SPORTS
The first Rulebreakers team was fairly stacked — will Rulebreakers 2 be the same this week?

Rulebreakers 2 predictions: new FIFA 21 upgrades

EA SPORTS revealed just what “Rulebreakers” meant with the first team released last week: each upgraded card had small nerfs to some of their face stats, while others were handed a big boost to “defy the status quo” with permanent changes.

There’s already one big name that seems to be a Rulebreakers 2 shoo-in: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. The Polish hitman scored a hat-trick on the weekend, but missed out on a spot in Team of the Week 5 despite that huge effort.

That has led FIFA 21 fans to believe EA had to leave Lewandowski out of their mid-week promo so that he didn’t get special cards back-to-back. It certainly makes sense too.

There’s also a few other big names we could see in the promo. Harry Maguire is one. The United defender is a slow Premier League pick now, but a Rulebreakers boost could change that. Here’s our predictions for the promo’s second team.

Possible ‘Rulebreaker 2’ players

  • Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
  • Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
  • Vitolo (Atlético Madrid)
  • Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)
  • Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)
  • Kevin Volland (Monaco)
  • Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)
  • David Silva (Real Sociedad)
  • Harry Maguire (Manchester United)
  • Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan)
Hopefully your Guaranteed Bundesliga TOTSSF SBC pack contains Robert Lewandowski.
EA SPORTS
Robert Lewandowski is all but confirmed to be the headlining star for Rulebreakers 2.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s Rulebreakers 2 squad. Make sure if you’ve got some Ultimate Team coins saved up you keep them in your back pocket; there is sure to be some cracking Halloween cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.