5 ways to make money fast in Watch Dogs Legion - Dexerto

Looking to make Watch Dogs Legion money fast? Well, we’ve got some very good tricks to run through, so that those expensive cosmetics in the game are a little easier to come by. Here’s our ETO farming guide to help you make millions.

Watch Dogs Legion’s cosmetics don’t come cheap and if you want to kit your character out with some of the game’s coolest cosmetics, you’ll need to earn plenty of ETO. While Tech Points allow you to purchase and upgrade both your gadgets and abilities, they won’t buy you that awesome hoodie. Fortunately, this virtual cryptocurrency can be found all over the futuristic streets of London.

However, certain methods for farming ETO in Watch Dogs Legion are more lucrative than others.

The game’s various cosmetics can get particularly costly, especially if you’re trying to purchase multiple clothing items. However, our handy Watch Dogs Legion ETO guide aims to make you one of the wealthiest hackers in all of London.

How to make money (ETO) fast in Watch Dogs Legion

Complete story missions and side quests

You’ll naturally gain plenty of ETO by simply playing through Watch Dogs Legion’s main story and side missions.

You can see the rewards obtained from each mission by hovering over the name. A lot of these missions also reward you with Tech Points that you can spend on the game’s Gadgets and tech upgrades. Make sure you get in the habit of constantly checking your quest log and be ready to prioritize any high paying missions.

Recruit characters that earn more ETO

As you journey through the bustling streets of London, you’ll encounter and recruit more characters that you can use. However, if you want to earn more ETO, you’ll want to equip Operatives that can increase your monetary gain. For example, the game’s Broker class naturally earns more ETO thanks to their Skilled Investor trait.

As the name suggests, this skill greatly increases any ETO you gain. So before you go around town hunting for your cash prize consider utilizing any Operatives that can increase your profits.

Hack ATMs

The amount of ETO you gain from each ATM may be relatively small, but there are plenty of these cash machines dotted all around London. In fact, there are so many that you’ll be able to quickly rack up enough money in no time. Fortunately, the tech-savvy world of Legion makes this process incredibly simple.

All you need to do is walk near any ATM and begin hacking it. You should gain an average of 30 ETO for each ATM you hack, which isn’t bad considering it only takes a few minutes to acquire a small fortune.

Deliver parcels

Not only does delivering various packages around London allow you to immerse yourself in Watch Dogs Legion’s tech-filled world, it also pays a decent amount of ETO. There are a total of three different delivery options under the Fox Courier Service to choose from. These are timed, fragile, and contraband.

Each one of these delivery options has its own unique difficulties and you’ll need to make it the end location if you wish to receive your paycheck.

The Fragile deliveries are arguably the trickiest, as one too many bumps can lead to the parcel breaking. It’s often best to hop on your drone and take your time as you carefully navigate your way through the bustling streets.

Hack ETO skimmers and safes

In addition to hacking ATMs, you can also earn ETO by locating ETO skimmers or safes. While the game’s safes are usually locked away within shops and high-security buildings, the ETO skimmers are hidden around each borough. As a result, you’ll want to call in your drone and scour the area.

They can often be located behind buildings and on rooftops, so keep your eyes open for the little ETO symbols that appear on your map. Once you’ve located a skimmer or safe, simply hack it to claim the cash inside.