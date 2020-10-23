 Watch Dogs Legion: Everything you need to know about the Character Classes
Logo
Gaming

Watch Dogs Legion character classes, skills & special equipment

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:47

by Andrew Highton
Watch Dogs Legion Character Classes Image
Ubisoft

Share

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion aims to dramatically shake up the formula that its predecessors rigidly stuck by. The game takes a step forward, in particular with its characters, so let’s walk through the Watch Dogs Legion character Classes you’ll be able to choose from and how to get them.

Ubisoft really wanted to make the feel of Watch Dogs Legion completely different from the first two Watch Dogs games. As a result, the game has introduced an innovative concept of not having one single protagonist to guide through until the very end.

Instead, you make use of the game’s many NPCs, well PCs (every character is recruitable in the game), and you have to recruit a strong force to make DedSec strong enough to rebel against Zero Day’s and Albion’s intrusive stronghold over London.

So, read on ahead and we will run through everything we know about the 3 Watch Dogs Legion character classes so far, and their specific abilities and special equipment.

4 characters in London in Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft
So, who are you going to recruit?

How to recruit people in Watch Dogs Legion

One of the key selling points for the game is that you can recruit anyone in the game’s world. Anyone. Whilst it does seem to be slightly unbelievable, it does actually appear to be the case.

According to Ubisoft‘s website: “Every Londoner has a unique backstory with a special skill set and a distinctive personality. Recruit anyone from an MI5 agent to an illegal street-racer and customize them with killer outfits and iconic masks.”

In order to acquire a new addition, you have to simply appease them. Complete a side-mission that cures them of their ailment and it frees them up to come and join the good fight at DedSec. This then allows you to play as them, and then – if you choose – they could be your main character for the rest of the game.

Unless they die… for good.

Different Watch Dogs Legion character classes

Having three different classes allows the player to diversify their workforce and provide different ways of approaching missions. Each class has a niche that makes them desirable for certain missions.

Ubisoft has even made a humorous video demonstrating this concept in action, showing you how it can be used effectively.

It seems that it may benefit the player to have some strategy as it may be needed to adequately set up right for certain missions.

So choose wisely.

Enforcer

An Enforcer in action in Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft
She may be older, but she’s certainly bolder acting as an Enforcer.

This is your go-to class when you wanna let the fists talk and the bullets fly.

Enforcer’s are purely dedicated to providing the best setup to furiously engage in combat to your heart’s content. With plenty of heavy weapons and various other deadly weapons for you to use, Enforcer is particularly skilled when it comes to absolute destruction. This class is better suited to a mission where stealth is perhaps not quite as key.

Special equipment: Sticky Mine – A mine that can be glued to any surface in the game.

Enforcer’s Skills:

  • Explosive Rounds – Ammunition that explodes on impact and can be fired from assault rifles and light machine guns.
  • Insert Coin – Sacrifices range for additional stopping power by giving the player a damage boost.

Hacker

A Hacker in action in Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft
The Hacker is great for stealth and even better with its trusty Spiderbot.

The Hacker does exactly what it says on the tin – it hacks.

This class much prefers to operate in secrecy and foregoes the perils of being too close to the action as they can call upon their technology to do the heavy-hitting for them. The Hacker is quite capable of gaining control of small objects that can be used to the player’s advantage. Naturally, the class is ideal for stealthier missions where complete anonymity is vital.

Special Equipment: Spiderbot – A small, upgradeable robot that can be used to silently attacks enemies, get a hold of access codes for doors etc, and provide seamless access.

Hacker’s Skills:

  • Attract – A new Spiderbot ability that allows the player to distract guards in a local area.
  • Direct Control – Allows the Spiderbot to transform into a special turret mode.
  • Spider Army – This ability lets the player carry more Spiderbots and deploy them simultaneously.

Infiltrator

An Infiltrator in action in Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft
The Infiltrator is silent, but deadly in the Watch Dogs Legion character classes.

The silent assassin.

Infiltrator likes to get up close and personal – similarly to Enforcer – but with the key difference of being undetected in their actions.

The class is very good at stunning opponents and even refraining from contact with them altogether. Like the Hacker, Infiltrator’s are preferential for stealthier operations, but its versatility means it could possibly be used for any occasion.

Special Equipment: AR Cloak – An instant coat of invisibility that allows for a quick escape, to sneak past guards, or even hide bodies.

Infiltrator’s Abilities:

  • Lunge – Effectively increases the player’s range of attack.
  • All-Seeing – Provides the ability to mark enemies in the area.
  • Shockwave – Produces an electrical shockwave, stunning anyone in the area.
  • First Strike – The SMG is now equipped with a silencer, allowing for the silent killing of enemies.

So there you go. That is everything we know so far about Watch Dogs Legion and its character classes, special equipment, and abilities.

As we get closer to the game’s release, more information will inevitably become available to the public domain. If it does, and we receive new information about these classes, then we’ll be sure to update you on more Watch Dogs Legion character classes info.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s controversial Resin system to change in 1.1 update

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:40

by James Busby
Genshin Impact Resin system
miHoYo

Share

Genshin Impact’s Resin system continues to frustrate fans, but a new fix coming in the 1.1 update could change things for the better. 

MiHoYo has now outlined how they will be changing Genshin Impact’s Resin system in the game’s upcoming 1.1 update. Resin is used to obtain rewards from overworld bosses, enter Abyssal Domains, and secure rewards from Ley Line Blossoms. Players will naturally need to use Resin to farm materials in order to level up and ascend their characters. Of course, this process can naturally take a lot of Resin, especially when you need to obtain some of the game’s rare loot drops. 

As a result, Resin has remained a strong focal point for fans since the game’s release, but the developers have remained quiet on this matter. However, after sending out a recent player survey, it now looks like miHoYo will be acting on the Resin system complaints. The change might not be as big as most players would like, but it should at least help alleviate the issue with the current system. 

Problems with the current Resin system

Genshin Impact dungeon
miHoYo
Farming specific items from Domains can take a lot of Resin.

Genshin Impact’s current Resin system is capped at a maximum of 120 Resin and most bosses, Abyssal Domains, and Leyline Blossoms require 20/40 Resin. To make matters even worse, the Battle Pass requires players to also spend Resin to complete the game’s Weekly Missions and claim the BP rewards. This invariably means players must log in twice a day in order to spend the 150 Resin.

This wouldn’t be so bad if Original Resin didn’t replenish at a rate of 1 every 8 minutes. According to the Genshin Impact wiki, a full replenishment of 120 Original Resin would take a whopping 16 hours. This is a staggering amount of time when you consider how important farming resources are in the late-game. 

Genshin Impact Resin screen
miHoYo
Replenishing Resin can be a rather costly process if you’re not willing to wait.

As of writing, the only way players can replenish their Resin is via waiting real-world time or by using the game’s Fragile Resin and Primogems. While you will naturally acquire both these items as you level up and progress through the game, it’s often best to save your Primogems to grab yourself some new characters. Even if you do choose to use either of these rare items, you’ll only replenish 60 Resin depending on the amount consumed. 

For many Genshin Impact players, the current Resin system serves as a barrier to entry that greatly inhibits the game’s progression. In fact, many of those who have reached Adventure Rank 30+ have been forced to simply open treasure chests and do the game’s Daily Commissions to grab the materials they need to level up. Both of the above can be achieved in around 10 minutes of gameplay, which is neither fun nor befitting of an open-world game of its ilk. 

Resin system change

Genshin Impact Battle Pass
miHoYo
The Battle Pass Weekly Missions will be much easier to complete with the new Resin change.

After weeks of radio silence, it looks like miHoYo is finally willing to make some adjustments to the current Resin system – even if it is a rather minor one. The news comes via a recent Q&A where developers spoke in length about the upcoming 1.1 update changes. One of the main issues addressed here was that of the game’s controversial Resin system.

 “In Version 1.1, we have decreased the Original Resin requirement in Battle Pass Weekly Missions from 1,600 to 1,200, says miHoYo. “Furthermore, Travelers will be able to store up to a maximum of 160 Original Resin.”

It might not be a huge change and it will likely still disappoint a lot of late-game players, but it certainly helps alleviate the current pains that come with farming materials and levelling up the Battle Pass.  Additionally, this statement does demonstrate that miHoYo have been listening to player feedback, so we could see further Resin changes in the near future. 

If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay and find out about all the latest news, then be sure to check out our other features.