Watch Dogs Legion: Multiplayer, free content, season pass more - Dexerto

 Watch Dogs Legion: Multiplayer, free content, season pass more
Watch Dogs Legion: Multiplayer, free content, season pass more

Published: 2/Nov/2020 13:43 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 13:45

by Brent Koepp
Watch Dogs: Legion
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs Legion released on October 29, 2020. Now, we have more information on the multiplayer and when it’ll drop.

Watch Dogs Legion was first revealed at E3 2019, and was scheduled for an early release this year. However, in October 2019, the publisher delayed the game indefinitely with reports suggesting it was due to next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

On July 12, Ubisoft held its digital ‘Forward’ conference to give players a glimpse into the future of their games. During the event, the studio revealed that the open-world hacker title would be coming to consoles and PC in the Fall.

Watch Dogs Legion release date

Watch Dogs Legion hit stores on October 29, 2020, just a month before the studio’s second AAA title Assassin’s Creed Valhalla makes its debut in November. This is the third release in the franchise, which first launched in 2014.

During the event, Ubisoft showed off a seven-minute gameplay video showcasing new features and mechanics. It had been previously announced that players could control any citizen in the city, and the presentation demonstrated how each person you choose has unique abilities and equipment tied to their job.

In an example given in the demonstration, a construction worker is equipped with a nail gun. And due to his occupation, he can call in a construction drone which he can hop on and ride over walls. And of course, what is a handyman without their trusty wrench to bash foes over the head with?

Ubisoft
In Watch Dog Legions, each citizen has unique abilities tied to their real-world job.

Legion reimagines a modern-day London which has been taken over by a military outfit after a horrific terrorist attack. In the game, fans will again join the infamous DedSec hacker group – only this time, the whole city is playable.

Unlike previous entries, the latest Watch Dog allows you to recruit anyone you want. Players can literally jump from citizen to citizen, and take on missions in a completely unique way each and every time.

Watch Dogs multiplayer release date

It was recently revealed that as part of a free content update for Watch Dogs Legion – a cooperative multiplayer mode will be dropping, for free, on December 3. This is alongside the PvP mode, SpiderBot Arena – a deathmatch for up to 8 players to use their and future content drops down the line. This mode allows players to explore Ubisoft’s reimagining of London together, featuring all-new missions to take part in.

4 characters in London in Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft
Team up with 3 other players in a fantastic co-op version of London.

Multiplayer mode detailed

Ubisoft’s Post-launch trailer for Watch Dogs Legion detailed some fantastic free additions that fans can enjoy from December 3, 2020:

  • All new co-op missions, requiring players to work together as a team and utilize the options available to complete the objective.
  • Dynamic events – bringing new and interesting gameplay to Ubisoft’s London.
  • Tactical Ops: 4 player missions that as created specifically for team play that requires fantastic communication and teamwork.
  • SpiderBot Arena: A free-for-all, up to 8 player deathmatch that sees players competing in a robot-war themed arena. More PvP modes are going to be added in future content drops.
  • Invasion is returning- a popular mode from previous iterations. This mode sees players hacking into other player’s games, being tasked with either hacking — or preventing — the opposing side.
Image of the Watch Dogs character, Wrench, posing alongside his name graffitied on a black background
Ubisoft/YouTube
The Season Pass sees fan-favorite, Wrench, from Watch Dogs 2 return as a playable character.

Season Pass and free DLC content

Alongside the fantastic multiplayer mode, Season Pass and free DLC content have been revealed, too:

  • Brand new characters with new abilities – perfect for replayability in attempting a favorite mission
  • Missions to utilize your favorite characters and builds with
  • New Game Plus – not much was spoken about in regards to what will carry over specifically. The most likely features could be carrying your unlocked content over into a fresh playthrough to wreak havoc on your enemies

Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline — a Season Pass DLC — sees players take control of the original protagonist of the series, Aiden Pearce. continuing his original story. This isn’t the only surprise, however: Wrench, a fan-favorite character from Watch Dogs 2 will join alongside Aiden as a fully playable character. Season Pass owners will also unlock two additional characters, Mina and Darcy.

Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs Legion

Transhumanist experiments have been performed on Mina; granting her unique abilities such as mind reading. Darcy joins the roster as a way to tie in Watch Dogs and the Assassin’s Creed franchise. She is a member of the modern-day Brotherhood, however, nothing about her abilities have been revealed. Her addition is an interesting one that will prove exciting to fans of both franchises.

Despite Legion’s delay at the beginning of the year, it appears the game is proving popular. Players get to experience the hacker release on their Xbox Series X and PS5; releasing on November 10th and 12th respectively.

Forza

The ultimate Forza Horizon 4 Photo mode guide: Locations, settings, tips

Published: 2/Nov/2020 13:44

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Photo Mode Guide

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 was praised as one of the best-looking games ever to hit the Xbox One upon its release. Even now, over two years later, fans are still making the most of its gorgeous graphics thanks to the in-built photo mode, so here’s our guide to getting the best out of FH4’s photo mode.

Forza Horizon 4 seems to be unstoppable. Just over two years after its release date, the game still pulls in players by the million and has a massive online fanbase. With its open-world nature, players are able to pick from the hundreds of cars in-game, tune them to their liking, and explore a miniaturized version of England.

Naturally, this led to some stunning in-game scenery. With faithful recreations of The White Horse, Edinburgh, and other iconic English landmarks, Horizon 4 is one of the prettiest racing games ever seen. Forza even runs a monthly photo competition over on their Forza Community Boards for it.

Thankfully, Playground Games have capitalized on this and included the fan-favorite Photo Mode in Forza Horizon 4. While it can be overwhelming to first-time users, we’ve brought together an ultimate guide to creating digital artworks with Photo Mode.

Forza Horizon 4 Photo settingsForza’s default photo mode settings are very ‘flat’ so we’ve got suggestions for how to make in-game photos look more natural.

Camera Settings for Forza Horizon 4 Photo Mode

To access photo mode in Forza Horizon, players can press the up arrow on the D-pad at any time while driving.

This will bring up a number of settings that can be tweaked, from exposure to shutter speed, aperture, and color modes. Casual photographers can choose from a number of presets, but those that enjoy ‘Forzatography’ will want to adjust their own settings manually.

The default settings are very ‘flat’ and unrealistic, but with some basic changes, it is possible to make Forza Horizon photos look shockingly realistic.

Shutter Speed

This can be modified depending on the situation you’re ‘photographing’ – moving cars will require a higher shutter speed number to show motion, while static cars are unaffected by this slider.

Horizon 4 Ferrari F40 detailsUsing the aperture slider, players can pick out little details on the cars, such as the iconic badging on the Ferrari F40.

Aperture

Used to control the ‘falloff’ of the image, the Aperture setting can be played around with to get the desired depth-of-field to the image, to blur or show as much of the background as you wish. For a realistic look, we find setting the aperture around 10-20% gives a good result.

Exposure, Contrast, and Color

These are perhaps the most personal sliders. Exposure controls how bright the image is, while the contrast and color sliders are pretty self-explanatory.

By default, the image has not enough contrast and too much color. We’ve found a contrast setting of around 45-60 is good for realism, along with a color setting of 45-50, depending on the atmosphere being created.

Other settings

The other settings are less important. Focus Mode depends on your shooting style, and the best thing to do is experiment to find your own preference. Bokeh Shape controls the shape of highlights in the image, while Sepia, Vignette, and Temperature are all used to control the ‘warmth’ and drama in the image.

Forza Horizon Drift PhotographyZooming out to .5x on this drifting photo added an extra level of drama, and emphasized the movement of the car.

Photography tips in Forza Horizon 4

Once you’ve got your settings nailed, you then have to apply them to your photography.

While style is a very individual thing, we have a number of tips and tricks for making your photos look more realistic.

Choosing your zoom setting is a big part of the overall aesthetic of the photos. For a realistic look, zooming to 1.5x gives a good result, with a look similar to that given by a real-world 50mm lens. For shooting dramatic scenes or emphasizing speed/movement, zooming out to .5x will add more action to your images.

Know your vehicle

Knowing about the car you’re shooting is another big help when it comes to making realistic images in Forza Horizon 4. For example, the Ferrari F40 has a louvered deck lid, which is see-through to show off the engine. Picking out key little details such as this will help your ‘photos’ stand out.

Ferrari F40 Decklid ForzaKnowing little details about the car you’re photographing is key to making your work stand out.

Think about the light

Just as with real-world photography, in-game photography requires the right light in Forza Horizon. With the day/night cycle constantly shifting, what might make a dull image during the day may look amazing at night.

Best photo locations Forza Horizon 4

Location, Location, Location. While it’s a cliché, it is also true. The car may be amazing, but if the location doesn’t work, the image won’t be as good as you might hope.

Thankfully, taking photographs in Forza is much easier than finding locations in the real world. Here’s a list of top photo locations in Forza Horizon 4:

  • Arthurs Seat
  • Edinburgh City Centre (great for night shots too)
  • Ambleside Village
  • The Standing Stones at Astmoor
  • The Railyard, north of Lakehurst Forest
  • Greendale Airstrip
  • Broadway Village (excellent for Classic Cars)
  • The neon tunnel at Horizon Festival
Forza Horizon 4 photo location guideThe neon tunnel at Horizon Festival is great for creating abstract photos.

How to take interior photos in Forza Horizon 4

Annoyingly, unless your vehicle is a convertible, there’s no way of accessing the interior during gameplay.

However, it is possible to do so via ForzaVista. Once you’ve ‘got in’ the car of your choice, simply press X to access Forza Vista while in the showroom, then you can open the doors of the vehicle.

Forza Horizon 4 interior photographyConvertibles are ideal for shooting interior details, but there are other ways of doing it.

Not only can you open doors but on some models the engine bay is fully accessible too. For example, on the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, players can open the hood and see the engine in all its glory, ideal for photographing.

So, that’s everything you need to know to capture the best photographs in Forza Horizon 4! Make sure you toy around with all the different settings, as well as try out a bunch of different locations, so you can find exactly what works for you, and you might even stumble on some absolute gems.