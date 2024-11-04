Sorry everyone but this is the best Dragon Age: The Veilguard class

Choosing a class in Dragon Age: The Veilguard isn’t exactly a new concept. Ever since the franchise began 15 years ago with Dragon Age: Origins players have been able to choose between the not-so-stealthy but powerful rogue, the glass cannon Mage, and the tanky warrior.

Naturally, loyalties cement themselves in gameplay, with thousands of players sticking with the same character design and, therefore, class in every single game. That being said, 15 years on, and all that needs to change. Loyalties have to go, as one class is so powerful that nothing else even comes close: The Warrior

Who needs Hawkeye when you have Captain America?

BioWare via Dexerto

The Warrior class excels so much more than the likes of the Rogue and the Mage due to one feature: the shield.

Sure, all classes can parry or dodge incoming attacks, but we’re not talking about using the shield as a shield. Instead, the Warrior takes inspiration from Captain America and throws that shield at the enemy. After all, who needs a sword when you’re hurling your weapon through the air like a deadly frisbee?

Essentially, the Reaper build (which you can check out fully in our Warrior build guide) is the most broken class and specialization combination in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Through various skills and tactical assignments, you get the chance to throw your shield at enemies, with it being able to bounce between Darkspawn (among others), deal deadly ranged damage, regularly deal critical hits, and come back to you so you can do it all over again to the next unsuspecting cultists or undead monster.

From a Rook to a Queen

Bioware

The shield powers aren’t the only thing that truly sets the Warrior apart. After all, why fling your shield if you could fire off necrotic headshots with your Rogue or let loose deadly beams of light with your Mage? Especially considering the increase in range from the latter classes.

What sets the Warrior apart is the Reaper’s ability to steal health from those enemies. So, not only do you have Captain America’s most iconic move thanks to the shield, but you also get to combine that with the healing powers of Wolverine or Deadpool.

When you combine healing powers, flinging shields, and the tankiness of the Warrior, it’s hard to not feel like a superhero on their way to battle the Gods.

Ultimately, while the Mage and Rogue have some great ranged weapons, from bows to staffs, they’ve got nothing on the Warrior.

Of course, you don’t have to listen to us, there’s nothing wrong with a great Rogue or Mage (we have build guides for both, too if you want power from them), but if it’s formidable strength and unrivaled damage, you want, then the Warrior is the class you just shouldn’t ignore.

So regardless of whether you’ve spent the last 15 years with the same class or character design, it’s never too late for a career change, Rook.