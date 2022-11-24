Warzone 2 has “garbage” gas mask bug that WZ1 fixed

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Warzone 2 made wide-sweeping changes from the original battle royale, but not all innovations hit their mark with community members.

Warzone fans lamented losing Verdansk and had a similar adverse reaction to Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep’s removal from the game. The original Warzone’s servers are currently down, and players can jump back into Caldera beginning on November 28.

Activision developed Warzone 2 on a new engine, introducing a new weapon pool and map for players to explore. The highly anticipated battle royale sequel offers a laundry list of new features, but a few quality-of-life features got lost in the transition.

Warzone 2 players pointed out a “frustrating” gas mask animation bug that was initially patched in WZ1.

Activision Warzone’s signature masks have been something of a nuisance to get right.

Warzone 2 players expose gas mask animation bug

Gas masks were a contentious item in Warzone 1. During the battle royale’s final season in August, the developers finally added a long-requested feature, allowing players to toggle gas masks manually.

Before, gas masks would automatically equip when players were in the storm, causing players to lose out on gunfights they may have won otherwise. A Reddit user posted a video in which the pesky automatic gas mask feature caused a player to plummet to their demise.

Warzone 2 doesn’t prioritize parachutes over gas masks as Warzone 1 did, and it cost this player their life.

One player responded, “they made a couple of fixes in WZ1. There have been many improvements in WZ1 over the last three years, and unfortunately, many didn’t carry over.”

A second user added, “this is a dumb-a** mechanic, there’s good defense of it, and like many things, it was literally fixed in WZ1 only for it to somehow become an issue again in WZ2.”

Some Warzone 2 players believe this is a step back for the game and demand answers.