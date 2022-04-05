Warzone players want Verdansk return but with Caldera changes

Call of Duty: Warzone players are still hopeful that Raven Software will bring back Verdansk at some point, and if they do, those fans want some of Caldera’s newest features to make the jump.

When Warzone first launched, players only had the one map to play – Verdansk. Despite plenty of rumors about a second map joining the rotation, Verdansk was the battle royale’s only playground of destruction for quite some time.

Naturally, players wanted a change before long, and those calls were answered in the form of Rebirth Island. Though, Raven Software took the original map away completely when the integration between Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard happened.

With Caldera not quite living up to expectations, players have yearned to make a return to Verdansk. The devs have stated they want to put the two maps on a rotation, but it isn’t possible just yet. Though, if it happens, fans have got some ideas.

Redditor Semper_Crayons dropped a simple question for their fellow Warzone fans, would they trade Caldera, the current playlists, and Rebirth Island to bring back Verdansk.

The overwhelming response was that of support for bringing back Verdansk. “I absolutely love Rebirth, the new update is amazing. I would give it up in a heartbeat for Verdansk with a working anti-cheat,” replied Tylus0. “Verdansk 100%. The pace, the feel, the map design, everything about it was amazing,” added lostpasts.

While many want the original Verdansk layout back, some suggested that Caldera’s redeploy balloons should also make the jump, as well as the new health increase. “If we’re talking Verdansk without any of the Cold War or Vanguard integration then I’d take it instantly,” added another.

As noted, the devs have stated that they’d ideally have Verdansk and Caldera on rotation, which would likely rule out any possibility of the original map not having the new weapons and items.

Even though Verdansk was ‘nuked’ at the end of its integration, there is plenty of appetite for its return. So, maybe one day.