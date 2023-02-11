Unreal Engine 5 lets artist create a short film that looks too good to be real

A clip made in Unreal Engine 5 shows a POV shot that viewers swear looks completely realistic, but it was created using a technique called photogrammetry.

With the recent trend of AI and hyper-realistic images, the skies are the limit for any creator looking to make their own movie, game, or other content from scratch.

Unreal Engine 5, the free-to-use linear content creation tool, has already become one of the most popular tools in this new landscape. Games like The Matrix Awakens, Tekken 8, and the Witcher remake are all being built on Unreal Engine 5.

But UE is also great for creating gorgeous movies, as one 3D artist showed in a film that’s almost indistinguishable from reality.

Unreal Engine 5 short film looks realistic

The film in question is a 19-second clip from artist 3Dystopia in the POV of a person walking through a French town. The clip is a combination of a real person, walking down a street recording what they see, before it cuts from reality to a fully-virtual clip.

For the trained eye, it might be easy to see where the cut is, to many others the two clips look like they could be from the same day and street.

While it’s not the most mind-blowing concept, just showing a person walking through town, the fact that this wasn’t a real clip is blowing some viewers minds.

“Nah, this sh*t is too real,” one commenter replied, while another said they “refuse to believe” that part of it was virtually generated.

With Unreal Engine being able to recreate real-world places in such stunning detail, the applications for film and gaming are incredible, especially with the advancements in VR technology.

More than one commenter expressed how a VR horror game, built in Unreal Engine with these graphics, could provide the ultimate horror gaming experience. While 3Dystopia was only able to generate a 19-second clip here, the future of gaming could be just as beautiful.