Unreal Engine 5 gameplay leaves gamers craving P.T. horror game

An artist recreated a real-life train station in Unreal Engine 5 graphics and its unsettling realism has left gamers craving more P.T. style horror games.

In April of 2022, Epic Games released Unreal Engine 5, the latest in groundbreaking video game development software. The launch was met with the Matrix Awakens tech demo which blew people away.

The hyper-realism that developers are able to achieve in Unreal Engine 5 was on full display in the Matrix demo. And just a month later, artist Lorenzo Drago has shown off what the game engine is truly capable of.

Drago would recreate the Etchu-Daimon train station in Toyama, Japan. Viewers would remark that the footage looked indistinguishable from real life, and this level of realism would have them craving ultra-realistic horror games.

Gamers want P.T. horror games in Unreal Engine 5

Specifically, viewers would point out how Drago’s project reminded them of P.T., the famed 2014 horror experience. Known for its stunning graphics and disturbing environment, players have vigorously requested more P.T. content since its release.

Now, with Drago’s footage, the want for a more realistic horror experience has flared back up. User Yurukuyaru posted the footage to Twitter, and the comments are filled with players demanding a horror game be made in Unreal Engine 5.

One user stated, “Horror games are going to be impossible to play with this kind of fidelity” while others shared their sentiment.

Shiraz, the social lead for Twitter Gaming, posted: “Horror games of next gen will literally give me a heart attack, I’m gettin too old for this level of realism”

All in all, Drago has blown the gaming community away with their recreation of Etchu-Daimon station. And who knows, maybe Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro will team up once again to create another P.T. style experience in Unreal Engine 5.

Until then, check out how CD PROJEKT RED thinks Unreal Engine 5 will impact The Witcher 4, and stay tuned for more news and guides.