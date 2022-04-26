Is Evil Dead: The Game coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical horror game that will bring many elements of the Evil Dead universe to life, so to speak, but will it be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers?

Following in the footsteps of Dead By Deadlight, Saber Interactive’s Evil Dead: The Game will see up to four plucky heroes gather resources and forage for useful items in an attempt to stave off the dangerous threat of demons.

Cult hero Ash Williams is at the heart of it and is joined by many past and present Evil Dead characters. It’s the kind of game that will thrive on its multiplayer element, so will Xbox Game Pass users get to experience it for free and team up?

Will Evil Dead: The Game be on Xbox Game Pass?

To the best of our knowledge it will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass anytime soon, nor have the developers suggested that it will be available on the subscription service at some point in the future.

There’s been no explanation as to why either, which is a strange one as the multiplayer element of Evil Dead: The Game makes it the perfect fit for the platform and could encourage more players to give it a go.

If you’re gearing up for a bloody, good time with Ashy Slashy and friends, then your only way to access the title will be to buy a physical copy or obtain it digitally and download it.

Evil Dead: The Game is due to be released on many major platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more information on games that are or aren’t on Xbox Game Pass, check out some of our other guides below:

