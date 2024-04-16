If you are wondering how to get Time in Little Alchemy 2, here is everything you need to know.

Little Alchemy 2 is a crafting game that is similar to Infinite Craft and it allows you to make countless objects, thanks to infinite combinations and creativity. Out of all the items available in the game, Time is very difficult to earn.

Why you ask? Because it’s something you cannot craft, unlike Little Alchemy 1. Time is the only Special element in Little Alchemy 2, which means you have to unlock way more items before getting there.

Do not fret, as we’ve got all the info you need to know to get Time in Little Alchemy 2 along with its uses.

Can you make Time in Little Alchemy 2?

In Little Alchemy 2, you cannot make Time. However, it gets automatically unlocked after having 100 other elements discovered.

All four starting elements – Air, Earth, Fire, and Water are also included under these 100 items.

Fastest way to unlock Time in Little Alchemy 2

Since you need to unlock 100 elements first before unlocking Time, the trick here is to use recipes that unlock more than one element or item at once.

Follow these steps to unlock Time in the fastest way possible:

Air + Air = Pressure. Air + Pressure = Wind. Water + Water = Puddle. Water + Puddle = Pond. Water + Pond = Lake. Water + Lake = Sea. Earth + Sea = Primordial soup. Earth + Earth = Land. Earth + Land = Continent. Earth + Continent = Planet. Earth + Water = Mud. Earth + Fire = Lava. Pressure + Lava = Eruption and Granite. Mud + Fire = Brick. Brick + Brick = Wall. Wall + Wall = House. Water + Lava = Steam and Obsidian. Lava + Air = Stone. Mud + Stone = Clay. Air + Planet = Atmosphere. Water + Atmosphere = Cloud. Water + Cloud = Rain. Fire + Fire = Energy. Fire + Planet = Sun. Water + Sun = Rainbow. Energy + Primordial soup = Life. Life + Land = Animal and Soil. Life + Fire = Phoenix. Phoenix + Phoenix = Egg. Soil + Rain = Plant. Plant + Earth = Grass. Plant + Fire = Ash, Tobacco, and Smoke. Plant + Sun = Sunflower and Oxygen. Grass + Wall = Fence and Ivy. Cloud + Plant = Cotton. Cotton + Cotton = Thread. Thread + Thread = Rope. Life + Clay = Human. Human + Human = Love and Family. Plant + Human = Farmer. Farmer + Grass = Wheat and Hay. Farmer + House = Farm. Farm + House = Barn. Air + Animal = Bird. Barn + Animal = Livestock. Barn + Livestock = Cow and Horse. Barn + Egg = Chicken. Chicken + Water = Duck and Chicken Soup. Chicken + Egg = Philosophy. Philosophy + House = Container. Rainbow + Bird = Peacock and Toucan. Rainbow + Plant = Flower. Wind + Flower = Leaf and Pollen. Container + Flower = Garden and Vase. Flower + Animal = Bee and Butterfly. Stone + Human = Tool. Tool + Sun = Solar cell and Sundial. Sea + Egg = Fish and Roe. Bird + Wall = Birdhouse, Birdcage, and Metal. House + Bird = Nest. Metal + Earth = Plow. Metal + Rope = Chain and Wire. Metal + Stone = Blade. Blade + Human = Corpse and Blood. Blade + Metal = Sword. Plow + Earth = Field. Container + Nest = Tree. Tree + Farmer = Fruit and Nuts. Tree + Sword = Wood. Wood + Container = Fireplace and Bucket. Wood + Fire = Campfire and Charcoal. Fire + House = Bbq.

Through these 72 steps, a total of 96 items are unlocked, and by adding the first four starting elements, Time will finally be unlocked.

This is the fastest way to unlock Time in the game. However, there are more ways to make this item in and I’ve listed all of them below.

Uses of Time in Little Alchemy 2

In Little Alchemy 2, Time is “The Fourth Dimension” and the recipes it takes part in are countless. It helps in making Alcohol, Cheese, Clock, and so much more.

Here’s a list of everything you can make using Time in the game: