If you are wondering how to make Farm in Little Alchemy 2, here is all the necessary info and combinations you need to know.

A crafting game similar to Infinite Craft, Little Alchemy 2 allows you to create a plethora of objects and items by combining various earthly elements. One of these items is a Farm that has many uses and can be made quite easily by following a few steps.

Farm is a Tier 7 element in Little Alchemy 2, which means you’ll require to pass through multiple combinations before getting there.

You don’t have to fret, as we’ve got all the combinations you need to know to make Farm in Little Alchemy 2 along with its uses.

Things you need to make Farm

Here are all the elements you need to make Farm in Little Alchemy 2:

Starting elements : Air, Earth, Fire, Water

: Air, Earth, Fire, Water Tier 1 elements : Mud, Pressure

: Mud, Pressure Tier 2 elements : Brick, Stone

: Brick, Stone Tier 3 elements : Wall, Metal

: Wall, Metal Tier 4 elements : House, Plow

: House, Plow Tier 5 element : Field

: Field Tier 6 element: Barn

Fastest way to make Farm in Little Alchemy 2

Follow this recipe to make a Farm in the fastest way possible:

Combine Water + Earth to make Mud. Combine Mud + Fire to make Brick. Combine Brick + Brick to make Wall. Combine Wall + Wall to make House. Combine Air + Air to make Pressure. Combine Earth + Pressure to make Stone. Combine Stone + Fire to make Metal. Combine Metal + Earth to make Plow. Combine Plow + Earth to make Field. Combine House + Field to make Barn. Combine House + Barn to make Farm.

Although there are 11 steps to follow, this is the fastest way to make Farm in Little Alchemy 2. However, there are more ways to make this item in the game and I’ve listed all of them below.

Other Farm recipes in Little Alchemy 2

Here are the four other recipes to make a Farm:

Farmer + Barn

Farmer + House

Farmer + Container

House + Tractor

Uses of Farm in Little Alchemy 2

In Little Alchemy 2, the Farm serves as a development center for animals, crops, and spies, and is used to make multiple other animals and structures.

Here’s a list of everything you can make using Farm in the game:

