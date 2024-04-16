If you are wondering how to make Clay in Little Alchemy 2, here is all the necessary info and combinations you need to know.

Little Alchemy 2 is a crafting game similar to Infinite Craft where you combine various earthly elements to make new items.

In Little Alchemy 2, Clay is a Tier 3 element and you can make it using multiple combinations. The items or elements used in these combinations are either from Tier 2 or below. To make things clearer for you, Tiers indicate how many starting or basic elements are needed to combine before reaching the desired item.

So, you’ll need to make a few more items before making Clay in Little Alchemy 2. However, don’t fret, making Clay is fairly simple and requires only a few steps to get there. We have got all the combinations you need to know to make Clay in Little Alchemy 2 along with its uses.

How to make Clay

To make Clay in Little Alchemy 2, you’ll need to combine certain elements. Here are all the elements you need to make Clay in Little Alchemy 2:

Starting elements : Air, Earth, Water

: Air, Earth, Water Tier 1 elements : Mud, Pressure

: Mud, Pressure Tier 2 elements: Stone

Fastest way to make Clay in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2

Combine Air + Air to make Pressure Combine Earth + Water to make Mud Combine Earth + Pressure to make Stone Combine Mud + Stone to make Clay

This is the fastest way to make Clay in Little Alchemy 2 as I found this required the fewest steps. However, there are more ways to make this item in the game and I’ve listed all of them below.

Other Clay recipes in Little Alchemy 2

Here are six other combinations to make wet dirt in Little Alchemy 2:

Mud + Sand

Stone + Liquid

Sand + Mineral

Liquid + Rock

Stone + Mineral

Rock + Mineral

Some items mentioned in the table above like Mineral and Sand are not early game elements. You can only get them after crafting several other elements along the way.

Uses of Clay in Little Alchemy 2

In Little Alchemy 2, wet dirt has a handful of uses and the primary use is making Bricks. You can combine Clay with Fire to make a brick.

You can make several other items in Little Alchemy 2 using Clay and these are: