Luna in The First Descendant: Release date, lore & abilities

The First Descendant is introducing its first brand-new playable character with Luna, who will join the looter-shooter soon alongside Ultimate Valby.

Nexon’s game has received several updates since its June 30 launch, with the latest patch making various improvements including a player-requested Outpost change. The patch notes also provide players with details regarding the game’s next update.

The First Descendant will receive its first major content drop soon, which will add Ultimate Valby, a new Devourer-type, new weapons, and the first new Descendant in Luna.

Here’s everything we know about Luna, so far.

When will Luna be released?

Luna will release on August 1, 2024 as part of The First Descendant’s week 5 update. As mentioned, the update will also add Ultimate Valby, among other new gameplay and cosmetic content. That includes a swimsuit skin for the new Descendant.

Who is Luna?

Nexon Games

Luna is a singer, also known as the “Mad Artist.” Her abilities center on using music to assist her allies, essentially turning the battlefield into a performance space.

Luna’s music is said to bring joy and have a calming effect on others, being considered “like an indispensable consumer product” in Albion.

She is also said to be returning to Albion after “a long wandering performance.”

Luna role & abilities

Luna is a Support character with abilities that buff allies. She can increase her team’s skill power with the power of music, which basically makes her The First Descendant’s bard.

While the patch notes are light on details, they reveal that her synthesizer gun gets stronger when fired in rhythm, also improving the buffs she deals out.

The type of music Luna plays and dances to also impacts her skills. When she dances to upbeat music, her allies’ skill power improves; when Luna dances to relaxing songs, she improves her team’s mentality and reduces resource consumption.

Nexon has also revealed two Modification Modules for Luna:

Nimble Footsteps: Enhances Luna’s mobility and amplifies the effect range of her performance, allowing for more effective ally support.

Enhances Luna’s mobility and amplifies the effect range of her performance, allowing for more effective ally support. Noise Surge: Transforms Luna from a supporter to a combat dealer. Dashes towards enemies in rhythm, dealing damage to nearby enemies. When the inspiration gauge is full, summons a stage to recover mental strength and shields. Provide enemies with a terrifying musical experience with Noise Surge!

What element Luna uses – or whether she’s a Non-Elemental Descendant – has not been revealed yet.

That’s everything we know about Luna, so far! While you wait for her to join the game, check out the rest of our The First Descendant coverage including our character tier list and Season 1 hub.