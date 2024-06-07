The First Descendant premieres new trailer and release date at Summer Game Fest

Third-person looter shooter The First Descendant received a new trailer during Summer Game Fest 2024, along with a release date that’s coming up soon.

Nexon unveiled The First Descendant in the summer of 2022, promising a “spectacular” action game built in Unreal Engine 5.

This looter shooter will drop players into the role of Descendants, powerful characters with unique abilities who are tasked with fighting for humanity’s survival against invaders.

The Geoff Keighley-hosted Summer Game Fest 2024 debuted a brand-new trailer for The First Descendant, which ended with release date news.

Players can start zipping around as Descendants when the free-to-play game hits PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series X|S on July 2, 2024.

In previous betas and technical tests, the game featured solo and co-op missions that users could run while playing one of 11 different characters. Many of these heroes were unlocked through game progression, but it’s unclear how exactly the system will work once First Descendant launches in full.

Across solo and co-op missions boasting up to four players, Descendants will come equipped with three guns and four secondary accessories, along with a variety of sub-weapons.

Players can additionally equip items to boost their character and weapon stats. Of course, unlocking new abilities will serve as yet another way of enhancing Descendants throughout the experience.

Next continues to iterate on the game based on player feedback, too. For example, in a Twitter/X post on May 31, First Descendant developers outlined changes that will be made based on user responses to the technical test.

Developers will increase the base inventory space, make it so that Battle Pass rewards are earned through regular progression, and overhaul the paint system.

Players will be able to see how all of the above and more pans out when The First Descendant releases on July 11 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.