Helldivers 2 players praise Arrowhead for “setting new standards” for microtransactions

Helldivers 2 is by far one of the most popular games you can play at the moment. Players have loved this brand-new title and are now praising Arrowhead for setting future standards for microtransactions.

Helldivers 2 is an amazing game that’s taken over the live service market. It’s one of the most popular titles on Steam with over 300,000 concurrent players on a daily basis.

However, apart from a fun and engrossing gameplay loop, players are also thrilled with how the developers have handled microtransactions. In fact, they love it so much, that they are willing to spend money to buy things from the store.

Helldivers 2 players are in love with how Arrowhead handles microtransactions

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a Reddit user who wanted to praise Arrowhead for making credits farmable in the game. They also clarified that credits can be used to purchase armor and the lowest you can go for is $2.

There are various ways to hunt resources in Helldivers 2 and you can find credits while completing missions in vaults and crashed probes. The player feels that other companies would have locked the credit system and Arrowhead deserves appreciation for not doing that.

Other players commented that they feel the same way and are very happy with how microtransactions are handled by Helldivers 2 in general. One such player added, “Arrowhead are doing a phenomenal job with Super Credits, the Super Store and Warbonds.”

Another user chimed in, “For me, this is some kind of paradox. If a company is trying to shake money out of me, then I don’t pay them, but here I bought a full pack of credits a couple of times just to support the developers.”

One player also stated, “If you enjoy the system, which I very much do, support them by buying a couple bucks of credits!”

“I’m actually planning to buy the new pass with cash, even though I have enough to buy 3 passes now I’m willing to throw money at them for being awesome sports” revealed another fan, showing just how beneficial similar microtransactions and transparency can be for the game itself.

It’s clear that players are extremely happy with how Arrowhead has managed things so far. They feel that Helldivers 2 does not create FOMO for players which encourages them to support the game even more.