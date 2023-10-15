PlayStation trophies could be on their way to PC

A new discovery by data miners suggests that PlayStation trophies could be on the way to PC in the future.

Trophies are the way users of the Sony flagship console track their achievements. Crossplay has become a significant part of the gaming landscape in recent years, with many games now allowing players to join their friends on different platforms.

In particular, Microsoft have led this charge with Game Pass. The premium subscription model allows players to play a ton of free games on either PC or Xbox and this crossover extends to the achievement system. Awards gained in-game go towards a universal profile and the gamerscore is shared regardless of platform.

PlayStation looks like they are about to follow suit, with new information suggesting trophies could be getting PC integration soon.

Data miners uncover clues to PlayStation’s plans for PC

PlayStation trophies could hit the PC soon

The first hint that PlayStation trophies are coming to PC came when Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered added PSN support for PC. Alongside info relating to several unannounced features, modders uncovered that this support was going to be extended to all PlayStation Studios games.

Though this wasn’t an explicit statement of intent, it did suggest a renewed desire to integrate the two platforms further. Following that, a scanner has now discovered a new trophy list with the platform category “PSPC”.

Though this wasn’t attached to a specific game, it looks to be a test list of some kind. Further research found that the PSPC is separate from the PS5, though it may have some form of integration.

Despite PlayStation boss Jim Ryan saying this would not be the case, games like Helldivers 2 are on the way with a simultaneous release on both PlayStation and PC. With more games releasing on both platforms than ever before, it seems only a matter of time before PC trophies become a reality.