The Crew Motorfest pre-order bonus & edition differences

Ubisoft’s elite-level racing franchise is back with The Crew Motorfest. High-speed competition is guaranteed, and to help you decide which version is best for you, we’ve whipped up a special guide showcasing the game’s different editions.

After the sales and success of the first entries, The Crew Motorfest is the next step for Ubisoft’s marquee racing series. The sun-kissed shores of O’ahu will play home to intense racing action. To make the game even more attractive and appealing, Ubisoft is offering different editions and bonuses.

Article continues after ad

As with many modern-day games, the differences will depend on the player’s steadfast commitment to the game or simply their loyalty. Whichever bracket you fall in, our The Crew Motorfest editions guide should help you to make an informed decision.

Article continues after ad

Contents

The Crew Motorfest pre-order bonuses

If you’re extra keen about securing your copy of The Crew Motorfest, then you might be able to benefit from pre-order bonuses. Special benefits exclusively for consumers that jump on the purchase train early.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you’ll get for pre-ordering the racing title:

Toyota GR Supra 2021 LBWK Edition

LBWK Outfit

Exclusive Underglow & Tires

Ubisoft

The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition

The Standard Edition does what it says on the tin really. It’s the most bog-standard version of the game designed for the casual user who simply wants the default content and nothing more.

Just to reiterate, here’s what you get with the Standard Edition:

Base copy of The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition

If you fancy dipping your toes into some oil a bit more with The Crew Motorfest, then you might wanna give the Gold Edition a test drive. It features more cars and also rewards you with early access and guaranteed DLC goodies.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check out the Gold Edition’s inventory:

Base copy of The Crew Motorfest

3 Days Early Access

Year 1 Pass DLC featuring 25 cars & three at launch: Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 2023 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 1970 M4 Competition Coupe 2021



Ubisoft

The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition

If you’re looking around the dealership for the hottest set of wheels, then the Ultimate Edition is here. The top dog and the one with the most extra content for The Crew Motorfest fans.

Our list shows you everything under the Ultimate Edition hood:

Base copy of The Crew Motorfest

3 Days Early Access

Year 1 Pass DLC featuring 25 cars & three at launch: Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 2023 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 1970 M4 Competition Coupe 2021

Fitted Ultimate pack Honda Civic Type R 2021 FITTED Edition Porsche 718 Spyder 2021 FITTED Edition

Fitted Outfits

Exclusive Underglows and Rims

Ubisoft

As you can see, there are a lot of choices to consider. If you just want the game, or a long-term investment as you intend to rack up some miles, there are plenty of options available.

Article continues after ad

If you fancy reading more about The Crew Motorfest, here are some guides while you’re waiting for the full release:

Article continues after ad

Is The Crew Motorfest coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will The Crew Motorfest be on Nintendo Switch? | The Crew Motorfest closed beta PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | How to sign up for The Crew Motorfest closed beta