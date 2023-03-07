TFT patch 13.5 notes: Item Distribution Rework, Infinity Force nerf & hero augment changes

TFT patch 13.5 is the last patch before the 8.5 mid-set update, and it’s got some sweeping system changes when it comes to items and augments along with some light balance changes. Here are the full TFT patch 13.5 notes.

Patches that come right before a massive mid-set update like what we’ll be getting in 8.5 are often light, and this patch is no different. While there are a fair amount of champions getting changed, the changes themselves are fairly small for the most part and won’t have too much of an effect on overall win rates and strength of meta team compositions.

However, the item distribution changes are a huge deal for every level of play. While they were implemented for the sake of evening things out and reducing RNG’s effect on the outcome of high-level TFT games, they’re worth knowing about and understanding for every player.

What’s changing on patch 13.5?

It may look like there’s a lot changing with a pretty large changelist on this patch, but the reality is that most of these changes are pretty small all things considered. Slight mana increases or decreases here and there on some items, scaling changes with some hero abilities both positive and negative, changes of that nature. However, when coming through the massive set of changes, there are a few items and champions that stand out as serious buffs and nerfs.

Additionally, there are some sweeping systems changes to both hero augments and item distribution as a whole, making this a massive quality of life patch with some big rammifications for high level play. Here are the full TFT patch 13.5 notes:

Item Distribution Rework

The gist of what’s changing here is that Riot wants there to be a bit less RNG than before when it comes to gaining item components. In the pre-patch 13.5 version of TFT, it’s sometimes possible for players to roll almost double the amount of item components in comparison to their opponents in the early stages of the game, and that puts highly skilled players at an extreme disadvantage.

So, the balance team has implemented an entire set of changes that will make item distribution much more even ahead of the coming mid-set update. Here’s the full list of changes so far:

You’ll always get one of your bonus orbs on 1-2.

You’ll never be down more than 2 components at any point, and never for more than one stage. You’ll also have bonus orbs to compensate.

Bonus orbs now take value into account when given out instead of just quantity.

There are some new unique variants of loot that can happen.

There isn’t too much clarity on what that last change means just yet, but just keep in mind that you’ll be much closer to your opponents when it comes to how many item components you get.

Hero Augment Distribution

Hero augments will now be tailored more closely toward what players are opting into, and the order in which players get specific augments is being shifted across the board. Paired with the massive set of changes to hero augments in patch 13.4 makes these two patches the biggest set of changes to augments since their implementation.

Active traits affect how often you get certain hero augments, and the timings in which you get other augments have also been affected on TFT patch 13.5.

The number of tailored augments each reroll is determined by your number of active traits (which includes Threat and Ace). Which slot is random changes with each roll.

0 Active Traits >>> 0 tailored slots

1 Active Trait >>> 1 tailored slot

2 Active Traits >>> 2 tailored slots

3+ Active Traits >>> 3 tailored slots

The third slot is no longer locked into being a support augment.

Threat augments are more likely to show up if you are running a threat.

Hero augments on 3-2 and 4-2 can no longer show all units of the same tier.

Lowered the chance of seeing 3-cost hero augments on 4-2

Stage 4-2 hero augment odds: 65/30/5 >>> 40/55/5

Chance of 2-cost augments upgrading to 3-cost on 2-1: 15% >>> 5%

Traits

Brawler

Brawler bonus HP: 20/45/70/99% >>> 20/45/75/110%

Gadgeteen

Damage and damage reduction per item: 3/12% >>> 3/10%

Underground

Underground average payout reduced at heist levels 1/2/3

Underground average payout increased at heist levels 4/5/6/7

Units

Tier 1

Ashe

Ranger’s Focus duration: 4 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Blitzcrank

AD: 50 >>> 65

Mana: 45/90 >>> 40/80

Tier 2

Fiora

AD: 50 >>> 55

En Garde! AD scaling: 225/225/235 >>> 250/250/260%

Vi

Blast Shield: 275/350/450 >>> 270/330/400

Yasuo

Mana: 0/90 >>> 0/80

Tier 3

Nilah

Apotheosis Heal: 250/300/400 >>> 235/270/330

Tier 4

Aurelion Sol

Attack speed: .7 >>> .75

Tier 5

Janna

Twister! damage: 50/75/1000 >>> 65/95/1000

Twister! stun duration: 1.25/2/10 >>> 1.25/1.5/8 seconds

Forecaster Trait Windy AD & AP per 5 seconds: 10/20/99 >>> 8/15/99

Syndra

Force of Will damage: 100/300/2000 >>> 250/375/2500

Stun duration: 1/1/8 >>> 1/1.5/8 seconds

Urgot

AD: 70 >>> 65

Mana: 100/175 >>> 75/175

Items

Most of these changes are fairly minor, but a few changes have the potential to have some massive impact on the meta. The most important changes will be highlighted in bold.

Archangel’s Staff starting mana: 15 >>> 30

Quicksilver CC Immunity duration: 15 >>> 18 seconds

Rapid Firecannon attack speed: 50% >>> 55%

Infinity Force Crit Chance: 25% >>> 0%

Chainsword Bloodthirster AD: 10% >>> 30%

Chainsword Bloodthirster Omnivamp: 20% >>> 25%

Radiant Archangel’s Staff starting mana: 15 >>> 30

Radiant Archangel’s Staff starting AP: 40 >>> 50

Radiant Bloodthirster AD: 30 >>> 40

Radiant Bloodthirster Omnivamp: 35% >>> 40%

Radiant Bloodthirster HP shield: 35% >>> 40%

Radiant Bramble Vest armor: 160 >>> 120

Radiant Guardbreaker AD & AP: 30 >>> 40

Radiant Hand of Justice AD & AP: 40 >>> 50

Radiant Infinity Edge AD: 50 >>> 55

Radiant Locket of the Iron Solari bonus HP: 200 >>> 125

Radiant Rapid Firecannon attack speed: 75% >>> 99%

Radiant Titan’s Resolve base armor: 20 >>> 30

Radiant Titan’s Resolve base attack speed: 10% >>> 30%

Radiant Zz’Rot Portal HP Multiplier: 200% >>> 180%

Hero Augments

Camille – Adaptive Defenses AD shield: 600% >>> 500%

Draven – League of Draven bonus AD: 35% >>> 25%

Nunu – They See Me Rolling starting AP: 20 >>> 15

Soraka – Infuse mana per 5 seconds: 15 >>> 20

Zac – Elastic Slingshot stun duration: 3 >>> 4 seconds

Augments

AFK gold granted: 20 >>> 18

Built Different II HP: 175/225/275/325 >>> 190/245/300/355

Built Different III HP: 250/350/450/550 >>> 270/380/490/600

Cybernetic Shell I/II/II armor: 20/30/50 >>> 30/40/60

Electrocharge III damage: 100/135/170/205 >>> 115/155/195/235

High Roller gold: 3 >>> 5

Luden’s Echo III damage: 80/115/150/185 >>> 90/130/170/210

The Golden Egg turns to hatch: 10 >>> 11

Anima Squad Crown Item: Protector’s Vow >>> Tear of the Goddess

Prankster Crown Item: Morellonomicon >>> Giant’s Belt

Gadgeteen Crown Item: Ionic Spark >>> Negatron Cloak

Recon Crown Item: Hand of Justice >>> Recurve Bow

Spellslinger Crown Item: Hand of Justice >>> Tear of the Goddess

Team Planner

The team planner is coming to PC! It’s been on the mobile version of the game for a while now, and this feature is coming to PC on patch 13.5. A small icon next to the ‘Find Match’ button will bring you right to your team planner so you can set up your ideal team in advance of your next match. Neat!

Bug fixes